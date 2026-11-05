How to watch Vitoria vs Fluminense with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 6 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Vitoria host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that pits a side fighting to avoid the drop against one of the division's top performers. The match takes place at Vitoria's ground with both clubs arriving in contrasting positions in the table.

Vitoria sit 15th in the Serie A standings, deep in the relegation battle under coach Cleber dos Santos. Their recent form has been poor, and they go into this game having lost to Coritiba in their last league outing.

Fluminense arrive in far better shape, sitting fourth in the table under Marcao. The Rio club have been one of the more consistent sides in the division and bring genuine quality to Salvador.

The visitors have their own complications, though. Fluminense have been juggling Copa Libertadores commitments alongside their domestic campaign, and that schedule has taken a toll, with back-to-back losses to Palmeiras in the continental competition.

For Vitoria, the gap to safety is narrow enough that a win here would provide real breathing room. For Fluminense, three points would keep pressure on the clubs above them and strengthen their case for a top-four finish.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vitoria vs Fluminense, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads