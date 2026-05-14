Today's game between Vitoria and Flamengo will kick-off at May 14, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Vitoria vs Flamengo are listed below. Viewers can access this Cup fixture through the platforms shown.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may run into geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in a supported region so you can watch the match as normal. Sign up for a reputable VPN service, select a server in the appropriate country, and access your chosen broadcaster's platform to stream the game.

Vitoria host Flamengo in the Cup, with the Rio giants arriving as strong favourites after winning the first leg 2-1 earlier this month.

Flamengo come into this match in solid form across multiple competitions. Three wins from their last five outings include a 4-0 away victory at Atletico MG in Serie A, and they followed up that result with a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores before sharing a 2-2 draw with Vasco da Gama. Their continental campaign continues to run in parallel, and squad management could be a factor.

Vitoria have shown enough in recent weeks to make this a contest. A 4-1 win over Coritiba in Serie A was their standout result, though a 2-2 draw with Fluminense in their most recent league outing and a defeat to Athletico Paranaense earlier in the run suggest inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

The tie is finely balanced on paper given the scoreline from the first leg, but Flamengo's depth and recent output make them difficult to stop over two legs. Vitoria will need a fast start and a clean sheet to change the picture.

This Cup fixture will test Vitoria's ability to compete against one of Brazil's most resourced clubs on home soil. The crowd will back them, but the quality gap between the sides has been evident in recent head-to-head meetings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vitoria vs Flamengo live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vitoria vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Vitoria ahead of this Cup fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo also have no confirmed squad information available at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the away side. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Vitoria have taken two wins and two draws from their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Fluminense in Serie A on May 9, while their best result in the run was a 4-1 victory over Coritiba. They lost 3-1 to Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on April 26. Across the five matches, Vitoria scored ten goals and conceded eight, reflecting an open, attack-minded side that has struggled for defensive consistency.

Flamengo have won three and drawn two of their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win at Gremio in Serie A on May 10. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Vasco da Gama and 1-1 with Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores. A 4-0 away win at Atletico MG was the standout result in the run. Flamengo scored eight goals and conceded four across the five games, with their attacking play remaining a consistent threat.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 23, 2026, when Flamengo beat Vitoria 2-1 at home in the Cup — the first leg of this tie. Before that, Flamengo won 2-1 at Vitoria in Serie A in February 2026, and recorded an 8-0 victory over Vitoria in Serie A in August 2025. Across the five recorded meetings, Flamengo have won four and drawn one, with the only draw coming in a 2-2 Serie A fixture in December 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vitoria vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: