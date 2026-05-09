Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:30 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen are listed below. US viewers can access the match through Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may find that your usual streaming services are unavailable due to geo-restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and watch the match as normal. It is a straightforward way for travelling supporters to access their preferred broadcaster without missing kick-off.

VfB Stuttgart host Bayer Leverkusen at the MHPArena in Stuttgart in a Bundesliga fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs as the season enters its closing stages.

Stuttgart come into this match having drawn their last two Bundesliga outings, including a frantic 3-3 at Hoffenheim on the penultimate matchday. Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was central to that performance, and his displays this season have drawn praise from those watching the race for Germany's World Cup squad. Deniz Undav has been another focal point, with his form prompting calls from pundits for his inclusion in the national team setup.

Leverkusen arrive in fourth place and with momentum behind them. Kasper Hjulmand's side put four past RB Leipzig last weekend and have won three of their last five across all competitions. Their big-money summer arrivals are beginning to feature more regularly, though questions about consistency have followed the club throughout the campaign.

The visitors have also dealt with cup disappointment. A 2-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich ended Leverkusen's domestic cup ambitions, and Hjulmand's squad will be channelling their energy entirely into securing a strong Bundesliga finish.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, still have the DFB-Pokal final to look forward to after beating Freiburg in the semi-finals. That upcoming cup commitment adds a layer of context to how Sebastian Hoeneß manages his squad through these final league fixtures.

With both clubs separated by a single position in the table, this match could yet influence the final shape of the top half. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Stuttgart will be without Finn Jeltsch, Abdoulaye Al Dakhil, and Luca Jovanovic through injury. Atakan Karazor is suspended and will play no part. The projected XI has Alexander Nübel in goal, with a back four of Rayan Hendriks, Jeff Chabot, Leonidas Jaquez, and Josha Vagnoman. Angelo Stiller and Boubakary El Khannouss are set to operate in midfield alongside Jamie Leweling, Chris Andres, and Chris Fuehrich, with Deniz Undav leading the line.

Leverkusen travel without Martin Terrier and Lukas Vazquez, both sidelined through injury. No suspensions affect the away squad. Kasper Hjulmand's projected XI shows Mark Flekken in goal, with Robert Andrich, Jarrad Quansah, Edmond Tapsoba, and Alejandro Grimaldo in defence. Iker Maza, Mitchel Culbreath, and Nathan Tella are named in midfield alongside Exequiel Palacios, with Patrik Schick up front and Aleix Garcia also listed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Stuttgart have a W2 D2 L1 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 3-3 at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, a result that followed a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen. Stuttgart's best performance in that run was a 4-0 win over Hamburger SV, though a 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the league interrupted their momentum. They scored 11 goals and conceded 9 across those five fixtures, and also progressed in the DFB-Pokal with a 2-1 win over Freiburg.

Leverkusen have a W3 D0 L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig, which followed a 1-2 win at FC Köln the week before. A 0-2 DFB-Pokal defeat to Bayern Munich and a 1-2 Bundesliga loss at Augsburg were the setbacks in that stretch. Leverkusen also beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away. They scored 8 goals and conceded 7 across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on January 10, 2026, when Bayer Leverkusen hosted VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart won that match 4-1. Before that, Stuttgart hosted Leverkusen in March 2025, with Leverkusen winning 4-3 in a high-scoring Bundesliga encounter. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the results have been split, with the five meetings producing a combined 18 goals, including two draws — a 0-0 in the Bundesliga in November 2024 and a 2-2 in the Super Cup in August 2024.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayer Leverkusen sit fourth while VfB Stuttgart are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: