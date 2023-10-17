Venezuela vs Chile: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Venezuela and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuela are set to host Chile on October 17 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Venezuela are coming into this game on the back of a big result against Brazil, holding them to a 1-1 draw in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. They are currently on a two-game unbeaten run, having won 1-0 against Paraguay in their first game in the qualifiers.

Chile won their previous game against Peru, scoring two goals and keeping a clean sheet. They have picked up four points in three games, scoring three goals and conceding three but are unbeaten in their last two games as well.

A win would propel either side to second position, level on points with Brazil if other results go their way.

Venezuela vs Chile kick-off time

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm EST Venue: Estadio Monumental de Maturín

How to watch Venezuela vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

The World Cup qualifier between Venezuela and Chile will be available to stream on Fanatiz in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

Venezuela will be hoping to better their result against Brazil and they are likely to field the same line-up.

Venezuela predicted XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Angel, Osorio, Makoun; Machis, Herrera, Lincoln, Sosa; Cordova, Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baroja, Romo, Graterol Defenders: Rosales, Gonzalez, Chancellor, Villanueva, Angel, Osorio, Mago, Makoun, Navarro, Aramburu Midfielders: Rincon, Otero, Machis, Moreno, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Sosa, Bueno Forwards: Rondon, Martinez, Cordova, Marques

Chile team news

The Chilean side are likely to field an unchanged XI from their game against Peru

Chile predicted XI: Cortes; Catalan, Medel, Maripan, Suazo; Pulgar, Mendez; Echeverria, Valdes, Brereton; Sanchez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cortes, De Paul Defenders: Medel, Maripán, Suazo, Catalán, Díaz, Galdames Midfielders: Aránguiz, Pulgar, Valdés, Núñez, Méndez, Alarcón, Echeverría, Pérez Forwards: Sánchez, Brereton Díaz, Aravena, Montes, Alfaro, Guerrero, Osorio, Davila, Rubio, Mora

Head-to-Head Record

Chile have won two of their last three games against Venezuela in all competitions with Venezuela winning the other one.

Date Match Competition 15/10/21 Chile 3-0 Venezuela World Cup qualifiers 18/11/20 Venezuela 2-1 Chile World Cup qualifiers 29/03/17 Chile 3-1 Venezuela World Cup qualifiers

