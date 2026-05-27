Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Barracas Central will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.
TV channel and live stream options for Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central are listed below. Subscribers can watch live through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect depending on their region and subscription package.
Vasco da Gama host Barracas Central in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs needing points to shape their continental fate.
Vasco arrive at this fixture in poor form. Renato Gaucho's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 hammering by Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A last weekend and a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Olimpia earlier in May. The Brazilian club have slipped to second in Group G and need a result to stay in contention.
Barracas Central travel from Argentina in similarly troubled form. Ruben Dario Insua's side have not won in five matches, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss to Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana, and they sit bottom of the group.
The only previous meeting between these two clubs in the available record ended 0-0 in Buenos Aires in April, a result that did little for either side's ambitions. Vasco will be looking to use home advantage to break that deadlock and pull clear at the top.
For Barracas, the arithmetic is straightforward: they need to start winning or their Copa Sudamericana campaign is effectively over. A draw is unlikely to satisfy either dressing room.
Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.
How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central Probable lineups
Manager
- R. Gaucho
Vasco da Gama are managed by Renato Gaucho, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been released at this stage.
Barracas Central head coach Ruben Dario Insua is also without a confirmed squad list, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release official team news.
Form
Vasco da Gama have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A on May 24, and they also lost 3-1 to Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana earlier in the month. A 1-0 win over Athletico Paranaense in the league represents their only victory in that run. Vasco have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches, a return that points to a side struggling for defensive solidity.
Barracas Central have not won in five matches, drawing two and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana on May 19, and they also lost 1-2 to Olimpia in the same competition earlier in May. A 1-1 draw with Audax Italiano and a 1-1 draw with Racing Club in the Liga Profesional are the only points they have collected across that sequence. Barracas have scored five goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has found goals difficult to come by.
Head-to-Head Record
The two clubs have met once in the available record. That encounter took place on April 7, 2026, when Barracas Central hosted Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana group stage and the match ended 0-0. That stalemate is the only data point available, meaning neither side has yet managed to beat the other in this competition.
Standings
In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Vasco da Gama sit second and Barracas Central fourth.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.