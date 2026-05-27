Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Barracas Central will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central are listed below. Subscribers can watch live through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect depending on their region and subscription package.

Vasco da Gama host Barracas Central in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs needing points to shape their continental fate.

Vasco arrive at this fixture in poor form. Renato Gaucho's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 hammering by Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A last weekend and a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Olimpia earlier in May. The Brazilian club have slipped to second in Group G and need a result to stay in contention.

Barracas Central travel from Argentina in similarly troubled form. Ruben Dario Insua's side have not won in five matches, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss to Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana, and they sit bottom of the group.

The only previous meeting between these two clubs in the available record ended 0-0 in Buenos Aires in April, a result that did little for either side's ambitions. Vasco will be looking to use home advantage to break that deadlock and pull clear at the top.

For Barracas, the arithmetic is straightforward: they need to start winning or their Copa Sudamericana campaign is effectively over. A draw is unlikely to satisfy either dressing room.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vasco da Gama are managed by Renato Gaucho, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been released at this stage.

Barracas Central head coach Ruben Dario Insua is also without a confirmed squad list, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release official team news.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Vasco da Gama have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A on May 24, and they also lost 3-1 to Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana earlier in the month. A 1-0 win over Athletico Paranaense in the league represents their only victory in that run. Vasco have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches, a return that points to a side struggling for defensive solidity.

Barracas Central have not won in five matches, drawing two and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana on May 19, and they also lost 1-2 to Olimpia in the same competition earlier in May. A 1-1 draw with Audax Italiano and a 1-1 draw with Racing Club in the Liga Profesional are the only points they have collected across that sequence. Barracas have scored five goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has found goals difficult to come by.





Head-to-Head Record

VAS Last match BAC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Barracas Central 0 - 0 Vasco da Gama 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two clubs have met once in the available record. That encounter took place on April 7, 2026, when Barracas Central hosted Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana group stage and the match ended 0-0. That stalemate is the only data point available, meaning neither side has yet managed to beat the other in this competition.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Vasco da Gama sit second and Barracas Central fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: