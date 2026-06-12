World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between USA and Paraguay will kick-off at Jun 12, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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USA vs Paraguay is available to watch across multiple TV channels and live stream platforms in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay on Friday, June 12, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is the first match of Group D, and for a co-hosting nation carrying the weight of an entire country's footballing ambitions, there is no gentle start.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been based in Irvine, Orange County, during their World Cup preparations, training at Great Park ahead of what is the biggest fixture in recent American soccer history. Around 5,500 fans turned out for an open training session earlier this week, with a further 33,000 unable to get tickets — a sign of the appetite building across the country.

The USMNT arrive in mixed form. A 1-2 friendly defeat to Germany on June 6 was their final tune-up, and while a 3-2 win over Senegal provided some encouragement last month, back-to-back losses to Portugal and Belgium earlier in the year raised questions about Pochettino's defensive setup that remain unanswered.

Paraguay, meanwhile, come in with genuine momentum. Gustavo Alfaro's side beat Nicaragua 4-0 just days ago and arrive at this tournament having conceded only 10 goals across 18 South American qualifying matches — a defensive record that underlines exactly how difficult they will be to break down. Brighton forward Julio Enciso is their creative spark, and veteran leaders Gustavo Gómez and Miguel Almirón bring experience to a squad that has waited 16 years to return to this stage.

Alfaro, who guided Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup, has built a team that defends deep and attacks on the counter. For the United States, who will have the crowd behind them at a packed SoFi Stadium, the challenge will be breaking down a side that is perfectly set up to frustrate.

The two nations met as recently as November 2025, with the USA winning 2-1 in a friendly, so Paraguay will be looking to reverse that result on the biggest stage of all. With both teams desperate for a winning start, this Group D opener carries real consequence.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Paraguay live.

How to watch USA vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the Group D opener, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed for the hosts. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro is also yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions currently declared for the Albirroja. Updates will be added as the squad news develops in the lead-up to Friday's match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 19 J. Enciso

Form

The USMNT head into this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five matches, all in friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Germany on June 6. They did beat Senegal 3-2 in May, but losses to Portugal (0-2), Belgium (2-5), and Germany leave them with seven goals scored and 11 conceded across the five games — a defensive record that will concern Pochettino.

Paraguay arrive in sharper shape, with three wins and two defeats from their last five friendlies. They thrashed Nicaragua 4-0 on June 5, the most recent of those results, and also beat Greece (1-0 away) and Mexico (2-1 away) in that run. Their only defeats came against Morocco (1-2) and the United States (1-2) in November 2025. Across the five matches, Paraguay scored eight goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on November 15, 2025, in a friendly, with the United States winning 2-1. Across the last five meetings, the USA hold a dominant record, winning four and losing one. The only Paraguay victory in that sequence came in a 2011 friendly, when they won 1-0 on US soil. The USA also beat Paraguay 1-0 in a 2018 friendly and 1-0 at the 2016 Copa America, though Paraguay claimed a 3-1 Copa America victory back in 2007.

Standings

In Group D, Paraguay currently sit second while the United States are fourth ahead of Friday's opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: