Watch UNLV Rebels vs Memphis Tigers NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

UNLV Rebels vs Memphis Tigers kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 22:00 Allegiant Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the UNLV Rebels and the Memphis Tigers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch and live stream UNLV vs Memphis

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FOX.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

UNLV Rebels vs Memphis Tigers Match Preview

Memphis opens the 2026 season after finishing 8-5 last year. The Tigers ended 2025 with a 31-7 loss to NC State in the Gasparilla Bowl, finishing with 303 total yards, including 149 on the ground. Memphis was held scoreless in the second half after trailing 31-7 at halftime. The Tigers enter this season with major changes, including new head coach Charles Huff and a new group of quarterbacks led by Marcus Stokes and Air Noland, who are both on the 2026 roster. Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between Memphis and UNLV.

UNLV begins 2026 after going 10-4 last season and reaching the Mountain West Championship Game. The Rebels closed the year with a 17-10 loss to Ohio in the Frisco Bowl, gaining 281 total yards while turning the ball over twice. Running back Jai'Den Thomas, who is back for 2026, rushed for 51 yards in that game and returns as one of UNLV’s main offensive pieces. The Rebels have also added quarterback Jackson Arnold, a transfer from Auburn who is listed on the current roster.