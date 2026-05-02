Bundesliga - Bundesliga Alte Foersterei

Today's game between Union Berlin and FC Koeln will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Union Berlin vs FC Koeln are listed below.

Union Berlin host FC Koeln at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin in a Bundesliga fixture that matters at the wrong end of the table. Both sides are separated by a single position in the standings, and neither can afford to treat this as anything other than a must-not-lose.

Union have been in freefall. Four defeats in their last five Bundesliga matches, including a 4-0 hammering at Bayern Munich and a 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig last weekend, have left the Berliners looking fragile. Marie-Louise Eta's side have conceded heavily and found precious little going forward.

Koeln arrive in slightly better shape but with problems of their own. A 1-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday ended a run that had included a win over Werder Bremen and back-to-back draws. They are 14th in the table, one place and a handful of points below their hosts.

The visitors will be without a number of players through injury, and a suspension adds to the list of absentees. Koeln have shown they can grind out results — their draw at St. Pauli and a 3-3 at Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier in the spring showed resilience — but they need more than points-sharing if they want to feel safe.

For Union, the Alte Foersterei has historically been a fortress. A crowd behind them and a derby atmosphere could help lift a squad that has looked short of confidence in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union Berlin vs FC Koeln live, including TV channel and live stream details, kick-off time, team news, and head-to-head record.

How to watch Union Berlin vs FC Koeln with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Union Berlin are dealing with a significant injury list ahead of this fixture. Marcus Raab, Wooyeong Jeong, Frederik Roennow, and Robin Skov are all sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Koeln will be without Mathias El Mala, Timo Huebers, and Luca Kilian through injury. Isak Bergmann Johannesson is suspended. No probable lineup has been provided for the visitors, and further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Union Berlin have taken zero wins from their last five Bundesliga matches, recording one draw and four defeats for a W0 D1 L4 record. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat at home to RB Leipzig on April 24. They also lost 1-2 to Wolfsburg and 3-1 to FC Heidenheim in that stretch, with the only point coming from a 1-1 draw at St. Pauli. Union have conceded 12 goals across those five fixtures and scored just four.

FC Koeln have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Bundesliga matches, producing a W1 D2 L2 record. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on April 25. Before that, they drew 1-1 with St. Pauli and beat Werder Bremen 3-1. Koeln also drew 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt and 3-3 with Borussia Moenchengladbach in that run, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10 across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the Bundesliga on December 20, 2025, when Union Berlin won 1-0 away at FC Koeln. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Union hold three wins to Koeln's one, with one draw. The only Koeln win in that run came on May 11, 2024, when they beat Union 3-2 at home.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin are 13th and FC Koeln are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union Berlin vs FC Koeln today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: