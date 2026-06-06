Today's game between Turkiye and Venezuela will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Turkiye vs Venezuela is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Turkiye host Venezuela in an international friendly as Vincenzo Montella's side put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Milli Takım enter this fixture in strong form. Four wins from their last five matches, including back-to-back victories over Romania and Kosovo in UEFA World Cup qualifying, have sharpened the squad's confidence heading into a summer tournament that represents their return to the world stage.

Turkiye's Group D draw — featuring Australia, Paraguay, and a high-profile clash with the United States at SoFi Stadium on June 25 — makes these final warm-up matches more than routine. Montella will want his squad sharp, settled, and free of injury concerns before the opener on June 13 in Vancouver.

Venezuela arrive from South America with a mixed recent record. La Vinotinto have never qualified for a World Cup, and while they pushed hard through CONMEBOL qualifying, they once again fall short of the tournament itself. This fixture gives them a chance to measure themselves against a side that will be competing on the biggest stage in weeks.

The two nations have not met frequently, and for Venezuela, a game against a well-organised European side with genuine World Cup ambitions offers useful preparation for the months ahead.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Turkiye vs Venezuela, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Turkiye vs Venezuela with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Turkiye and Venezuela has not been released, and no projected XI is currently available for either squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Form

Turkiye head into this match in excellent shape, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 friendly victory over North Macedonia on June 1, a commanding performance that followed wins over Kosovo and Romania in UEFA World Cup qualification. They also beat Bulgaria 2-0, with their only dropped points across that run coming in a 2-2 draw against Spain — a result that showed they can hold their own against top-tier opposition.

Venezuela's recent record is more uneven. Their last five matches produced two wins and three losses. A 4-1 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March was a bright spot, as was a 1-0 victory over Australia in November. But defeats to Canada and Argentina, plus a goalless draw with Uzbekistan, round out a run that offers limited confidence heading into this game.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Turkiye and Venezuela in the provided records.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Venezuela today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: