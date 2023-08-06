Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Tottenham and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The club friendly between Tottenham and Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday will be staged in the form of a charity match in order to raise funds for the people of Ukraine in the aftermath of the ongoing Russian invasion.

It is also set to be the first game for Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout, before facing Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy final ahead of the London outfit's 2023-24 Premier League opening game at Brentford on August 13.

Manor Solomon was allowed to join the Premier League side on a free transfer following a FIFA ruling that was not in favour of Shakhtar Donetsk. There have been tensions between the two sides ever since but there also comes an opportunity to bridge the gaps on Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

It will kick off at 9 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream online live through SPURSPLAY.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Having gone under the knife due to a groin injury, Bryan Gil is set to be on the sidelines for at least a couple of months. Gil joins Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentacur who underwent surgeries for a hamstring and ACL injury, respectively.

On the other hand, Postecoglou has played down concerns over Yves Bissouma's ankle problem.

Heavy rotations will be expected as Spurs play Barcelona after about 48 hours.

Tottenham possible XI: Austin; Emerson, Romero, Davies, Reguilon; Sarr, Skipp, Lo Celso; Solomon, Richarlison, Perisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Royal, Spence Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Son, Solomon, Kulusevski Forwards: Kane, Richarlison

Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Shakhtar have a few players ruled out, such as Georgiy Sudakov, Valeriy Bondar and Ivan Petryak due to their respective injuries.

The red card that midfielder Artem Bondarenko picked up in the 1-1 draw with NK Veres Rivne in the club's recent league game will not be in effect here.

Former Ajax man Lassina Traore should feature in attack.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Trubin; Gocholeishvili, Kozik, Matvienko, Pedrinho; Bondarenko, Castillo; Zubkov, Sikan, Newerton; Traore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Riznyk, Puzankov Defenders: Matvienko, Rakitskyi, Lemkin, Chygrynskyi, Faryna, Kozik, Kornienko, Pedrinho, Konoplya, Gocholeishvili, Taylor Midfielders: Stepanenko, Castillo, Kryskiv, Nazaryna, Bondarenko, Totovytskyi, Ocheretko, Newerton, Eguinaldo, Topalov, Toirov, Tete, Zubkov, Kashcuk, Shved Forwards: Traore, Sikan, Kelsy, Viunnyk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 26, 2009 Tottenham 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Europa League Feb 19, 2009 Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Tottenham UEFA Europa League

