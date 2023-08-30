How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The sixth placed Tigres are up against seventh placed Santos Laguna in their next Liga MX fixture in an attempt to secure their place in the final series.

Tigres come into this game on the back 2-1 loss to Pumas and will be hoping to bounce back from their only defeat in the league so far. The home side has two wins and two draws from five games, scoring seven in the process.

Santos Laguna come into this on the back of a 2-1 win over second placed Guadalajara, handing them their only league defeat this season. The away side have a similar record of two wins and two draws from five games and have scored seven goals in the process.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: August 30th, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00pm ET Venue: Estadio Universitario

The game will be played at Estadio Universitario, home of Tigres, at 11:00pm ET on August 30.

How to watch Tigres vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on TUDN and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

The home side have one injury concern. Centerback Diego Reyes is out with an injury but the rest of the squad is available.

Predicted Tigres XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Caetano, Angulo; Carioca, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Gorriaran; Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Lichnovsky, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Fierro Forwards: Fulgencio, Aquino, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones, Ibanez, Gignac

Santos Laguna team news

Pablo Repetto's side have no injury concern and all the players are available for selection.

Predicted Santos Laguna XI: Lajud; Govea, Torres, Doria, Campos; Cervantes, Aquino; Rodriguez, Brunetta, Vergara; Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Ramirez, Garcia, Lajud Defenders: Holguin, Torres, Doria, Rodriguez, Gomez, Campos, Andrade, Lopez, Govea Midfielders: Cervantes, Aquino, Gomez, Prieto, Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Vergara, Medina, Gonzalez, Preciado, Correa, Munoz, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

Santos Laguna have not won any of their last four meetings with Tigres. The previous three encounters between these two sides has seen a red card in each game.

Date Match Competition January 9th, 2023 Santos Laguna 0-3 Tigres Liga MX Clausura December 28th, 2022 Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna Friendly August 15th, 2022 Tigres 2-0 Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura

