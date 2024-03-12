Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a toothless stalemate in the first leg of the clash between Tigres UANL and Orlando City, the two sides look to advance to the next round with a crucial win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Tigres UANL had the majority of possession in the first leg but registered just a single shot during their visit to the Inter & Co Stadium. Tigres are on the back of two back-to-back defeats in the league and they'll be vying to change their fortunes in their own backyard.

Orlando City failed to convert their chances in the previous round as they were unable to send the ball past Tigres' goal. The Lions are yet to register their opening victory in the 2024 MLS after three games and the American side needs to produce the goods in front of the goal to qualify for the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: March 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

How to watch Tigres vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, and FS1 in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

David Ayala is the solitary player ruled out for the hosts as he continues recovering from a broken knee cap while defensive midfielder Guido Pizarro could return to the side in the reverse fixture.

With the tie balanced at 0-0, André-Pierre Gignac could be the source of inspiration for Tigres with the French striker scoring 12 goals and bagging four assists in all competitions this season.

Tigres UANL predicted XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Orlando City team news

Orlando City were handed a massive blow as Uruguayan international Facundo Torres suffered a heart-breaking leg injury while forward Jack Lynn is also confined to the treatment room owing to a similar injury.

With Torres and Lynn sidelined due to their respective injury, USMNT forward Duncan McGuire will be handed the responsibility of breaking the shackles as they'll be vying to march into the next stage of the competition.

Orlando City SC predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Martins; Ojeda, Enrique, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Mar 2024 Orlando City 0-0 Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup 16 Mar 2023 Orlando City 1-1 Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions League 8 Mar 2023 Tigres UANL 0-0 Orlando City CONCACAF Champions League

