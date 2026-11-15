How to watch Sudan vs Senegal with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 16 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Sudan host Senegal in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with the Lions of Teranga looking to maintain their position at the top of Group J.

Senegal arrive in dominant form, having beaten Sudan 4-1 in the reverse fixture just days ago. Patrick Vieira's side have been ruthless in this qualification campaign and will be looking to close it out with another commanding performance.

Sudan, sitting fourth in the group, are in desperate need of a result. Kwesi Appiah's side have struggled for consistency, losing four of their last five matches and conceding heavily in the process.

The gap between these two sides has been evident across their recent meetings. Senegal have won each of the last three competitive fixtures between the teams, and Sudan have not managed a clean sheet against them in any of those contests.

For Senegal, this is an opportunity to cement qualification and build momentum ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they face France, Norway, and Iraq in Group I.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Africa Cup of Nations Qualification fixture live.

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