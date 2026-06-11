Today's game between South Korea and Czechia will kick-off at Jun 11, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

US viewers can watch South Korea vs Czechia live on FS1, with Spanish-language coverage available on Telemundo. Peacock provides the exclusive Spanish-language streaming option for the match. Fubo carries FS1 and is available to stream the game. The full list of TV channels and live stream options is below.

South Korea and Czechia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on June 12 at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico, with both sides knowing a defeat in Group A could prove extremely difficult to recover from.

For South Korea, this is their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance, and head coach Hong Myung-bo arrives under considerable domestic scrutiny. His side qualified with authority through the AFC Third Round, but expectations at home remain enormous.

Czechia return to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, having secured their place through one of the more dramatic qualifying campaigns in recent memory. Back-to-back penalty shootout wins over Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA playoffs ended a two-decade absence from football's biggest stage.

Patrik Schick is the focal point of Miroslav Koubek's attack. The Bayer Leverkusen striker finished as Czechia's top scorer in qualifying with five goals, and his physical battle with Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae shapes up as one of the defining duels of the match.

Son Heung-min enters what is likely his final World Cup as South Korea's captain and talisman. He will look to find space against a Czech defensive block built on domestic familiarity, with 10 players from Slavia Prague providing the kind of club chemistry that is difficult to replicate at international level.

Koubek, the oldest manager at this tournament at 74, favours a compact 3-4-1-2 system designed to absorb pressure and strike on the counter. Hong's 4-2-3-1 presses high and moves the ball vertically at pace. The tactical contrast between these two sides should make for an absorbing 90 minutes.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch South Korea vs Czechia, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch South Korea vs Czechia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

South Korea head coach Myung-Bo Hong has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the Group A opener, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed in the squad at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Czechia manager Miroslav Koubek similarly has no confirmed starting XI available at this point, with no injury or suspension concerns listed in the current squad data. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Korea arrive in Guadalajara with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five matches while losing two. Their most recent outing was a narrow 1-0 victory over El Salvador on June 4, following a comfortable 5-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31. The two defeats came against Austria (1-0) and Ivory Coast (0-4) in March friendlies. Across those five games, South Korea scored eight goals and conceded five.

Czechia head into the tournament in strong form, winning all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Guatemala on June 5. Earlier in that run, they recorded a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar in UEFA World Cup qualifying. Across those five matches, Czechia scored 15 goals and conceded four, including two 2-2 draws against Denmark and Ireland that they won on penalties during the playoff rounds.





Head-to-Head Record

KOR Last 2 matches CZE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Czechia 1 - 2 Republic of Korea

Czechia 5 - 0 Republic of Korea 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record, with both fixtures played as friendlies. The most recent meeting came on June 5, 2016, when South Korea claimed a 2-1 victory in Prague. The earlier encounter, played on August 15, 2001, ended in a 5-0 win for Czechia. South Korea lead the head-to-head record with one win to Czechia's one across these two meetings.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Czechia currently sit top of the table in first place, while South Korea are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Korea vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: