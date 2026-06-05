Today's game between Slovakia and Montenegro will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Slovakia vs Montenegro in the United States are listed below. Fubo, ViX and Tubi all carry coverage of the match.

Slovakia and Montenegro meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to sharpen their preparations ahead of a busy summer.

Slovakia arrive in reasonable form. Francesco Calzona's side beat Malta 2-1 in their most recent outing and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their campaign has not been without turbulence, though, with a heavy 6-0 defeat to Germany in World Cup qualifying still fresh in the memory.

Montenegro come into this game off the back of a 1-0 win over Bulgaria, a result that steadied Miodrag Radulovic's side after a 3-2 defeat to Slovenia in March. Their form across the last five matches reads three wins and two losses, with goals scored at both ends throughout.

These two nations have met before, most recently drawing 2-2 in a friendly in November 2022. That result gives some indication of the competitive nature these fixtures tend to produce, even without major stakes attached.

For Slovakia, home advantage and recent winning momentum make them slight favourites. For Montenegro, a positive result here would provide a useful confidence boost before the competitive calendar resumes.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Slovakia vs Montenegro, including TV channel listings, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Slovakia vs Montenegro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for Slovakia ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Montenegro are similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been released. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Slovakia have won three of their last five matches, losing two and drawing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Malta on June 1, 2026, and they also beat Romania 2-0 in a friendly in March. Their two defeats in that run came against Kosovo, who beat them 4-3 in World Cup qualification, and Germany, who won 6-0. Across those five matches, Slovakia scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Montenegro have also won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Bulgaria on June 1, 2026, following a 3-2 defeat to Slovenia in March. Earlier in the run, they beat Andorra 2-0 and Gibraltar 2-1 in World Cup qualification but fell 3-2 to Croatia. Montenegro scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

SVK Last 2 matches MTN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Montenegro 2 - 2 Slovakia

Slovakia 2 - 0 Montenegro 4 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2022, when Montenegro and Slovakia drew 2-2 in a friendly. Before that, the sides met in May 2014, when Slovakia won 2-0 at home. Across the two recorded head-to-head meetings, Slovakia hold one win to Montenegro's none, with one draw.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Montenegro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: