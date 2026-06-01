Today's game between Slovakia and Malta will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TBD Click here

Slovakia host Malta in an international friendly, with Francesco Calzona's side looking to build momentum ahead of future competitive commitments.

Slovakia arrive in decent shape after a 2-0 win over Romania in their last outing, a result that steadied the ship following a turbulent run in World Cup qualifying. The Falcons will be eager to put on a positive display in front of their own supporters.

Malta, by contrast, come into this match on the back of three consecutive defeats, including two losses to Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C qualifying. Devis Mangia's side have struggled for goals and will need to show considerably more attacking intent here.

For Slovakia, this fixture offers a chance to sharpen their play ahead of what promises to be a demanding schedule. For Malta, it is an opportunity to restore some confidence and test themselves against stronger opposition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia vs Malta, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

How to watch Slovakia vs Malta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and probable line-ups for both Slovakia and Malta will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Form

Slovakia have won three of their last five matches, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly win over Romania, and they also beat Northern Ireland 1-0 and Luxembourg 2-0 in World Cup qualifying. Their two defeats came against Kosovo, who edged them 4-3, and Germany, who beat them 6-0. Across those five games, Slovakia scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Malta have won just one of their last five matches, losing the other four. Their sole victory was a 1-0 away win over Finland in World Cup qualifying. They lost twice to Luxembourg in Nations League C qualifying, conceding five goals without reply across those two games, and were beaten 3-2 by Poland and 4-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina. Malta scored just four goals across the five matches and conceded twelve.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2021, when Slovakia ran out 6-0 winners in a World Cup qualifying fixture played on Maltese soil. Across the last five meetings, Slovakia have won four times with one draw, scoring 14 goals to Malta's three. The only match that did not produce a Slovakia win was a 2-2 draw in Bratislava in March 2021.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Malta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: