LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Real Madrid will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Sevilla vs Real Madrid are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms, including Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal.

Sevilla host Real Madrid at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Andalusians are in mid-table, while Madrid arrive as second-placed challengers with the title race still alive.

Sevilla come into this game with genuine momentum. Three consecutive LaLiga wins — against Real Sociedad, Espanyol, and most recently Villarreal — have lifted spirits at the Pizjuán after a difficult patch earlier in the campaign.

For Real Madrid, the picture is more complicated. Carlo Ancelotti's side sit second in LaLiga and cannot afford further slip-ups, but internal turbulence has cast a shadow over preparations. Kylian Mbappé's public frustration has spilled into the open, with reports of a demotion within the attacking hierarchy and a summit meeting called by president Florentino Pérez to address the crisis.

Mbappé is still expected to feature, however, and Madrid's attacking depth remains formidable. Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior are projected to start alongside the France captain, giving Madrid a forward line capable of deciding games in moments.

The managerial situation at Madrid also adds intrigue. José Mourinho has been heavily linked with the role of succeeding current coach Álvaro Arbeloa, though Mourinho himself has publicly denied any contact with the club.

For Sevilla, this is a chance to build further on their recent form and cause a genuine upset against a side that, despite its quality, is navigating one of its more turbulent stretches of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sevilla will be without Iván Romero and Marcao through injury, but the rest of the squad appears available. The projected XI has Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with César Azpilicueta, Oso, Gonzalo Suazo, and José Carmona forming the back line, and a midfield and attack built around Lucien Agoume, Djibril Sow, and Arnaud Nordin Adams alongside Loïc Badé and Neal Maupay.

Real Madrid travel to Seville without Éder Militão, Arda Güler, and Rodrygo, all listed as injured. Thibaut Courtois is set to start in goal behind a back four that includes Raúl Asencio, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Aurélien Tchouaméni, Brahim Díaz, and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield and Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, and Kylian Mbappé leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sevilla arrive at this fixture having won three of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 victory away at Villarreal, and they also picked up wins against Espanyol and Real Sociedad during that run. The two defeats — to Osasuna and Levante — came in late April, but the subsequent three-match winning streak has restored confidence. Across those five games, Sevilla have scored eight goals and conceded seven, suggesting an open and attack-minded side rather than a defensively cautious one.

Real Madrid's last five LaLiga outings produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They beat Real Oviedo 2-0 in their most recent match, though that followed a 2-0 loss to Barcelona. Earlier in the sequence, Madrid won at Espanyol and edged Deportivo Alavés 2-1, with a 1-1 draw at Real Betis sitting in between. Madrid have scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in December 2025. Looking at the last five LaLiga encounters, Real Madrid have won four and drawn one, with Sevilla yet to take three points from any of those fixtures. Madrid have scored ten goals across the series and conceded just three, including a 4-2 victory in December 2024 and a 1-0 win in February 2024.

Standings

In LaLiga, Sevilla sit 12th while Real Madrid are second, making this a fixture between a mid-table side and a club still pushing for the title.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: