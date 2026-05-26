Today's game between Sao Paulo and Boston River will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Boston River are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying this Copa Sudamericana fixture, so check the options to find the right service for your region.

Sao Paulo host Boston River in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Brazilian side looking to protect their position at the top of Group C as the campaign enters a critical phase.

Dorival Junior's side have endured a difficult run of results across all competitions. They have gone five matches without a win, with three defeats in that stretch compounding the pressure on a squad that has been stretched across the league and continental fronts. The 1-1 draw with Millonarios in their last Sudamericana outing was a result that steadied the group standings but did little to lift confidence.

Boston River arrive as the group's bottom side and come into this fixture with their own problems. A 3-0 home defeat to Cerro Largo in their most recent domestic outing was a damaging result, and Ignacio Ithurralde's squad have shown they can score goals but concede too freely to be considered reliable visitors.

The Uruguayans did beat O'Higgins 3-2 in their last Copa Sudamericana outing, a result that showed they are capable of producing on the continental stage when the conditions suit them. That win keeps their slim qualification hopes alive, but they need points and they need them now.

Sao Paulo, for all their domestic struggles, remain in control of their own destiny in this group. A win at home would strengthen their grip on first place and ease some of the pressure that has been building around the club in recent weeks.

The only previous meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Sao Paulo, so the Brazilians carry both the form advantage and the head-to-head edge into this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sao Paulo vs Boston River live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Boston River with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sao Paulo ahead of this fixture. Dorival Junior's camp has not released a projected XI, and no squad concerns have been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as news emerges.

Boston River are similarly without confirmed team news. Ignacio Ithurralde has not provided injury, suspension, or lineup details ahead of the trip to Brazil. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sao Paulo have not won any of their last five matches, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ in Serie A, which followed a 1-1 Copa Sudamericana draw with Millonarios and a 2-1 league loss to Fluminense. They were also beaten 3-1 by Juventude in cup competition and 3-2 by Corinthians in Serie A during that stretch. Across those five matches, Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded ten.

Boston River's last five outings produced two wins and three defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 3-0 loss to Cerro Largo in the Uruguayan Primera Division, though that followed a 3-2 Copa Sudamericana win over O'Higgins and a 4-1 domestic victory over Cerro. They lost 2-1 to Deportivo Maldonado and were beaten 2-4 by Millonarios in continental competition. Boston River have scored ten goals across those five matches but conceded eleven, reflecting a side that creates chances yet remains exposed defensively.





Head-to-Head Record

SAP Last match BOR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Boston River 0 - 1 Sao Paulo 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





These two clubs have only one meeting on record from the available data. The sides met in the Copa Sudamericana on April 8, 2026, when Sao Paulo won 1-0 away at Boston River. That result gives the Brazilians the only head-to-head reference point ahead of this fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, Sao Paulo sit first while Boston River are fourth, with the standings reflecting the gap between the two sides at this stage of the group phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Boston River today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: