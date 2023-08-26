Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Table toppers, Guadalajara (Chivas) will be away to Santos Laguna for their sixth game of the season.

Santos Laguna are currently 14th in the table having won just one of their four games so far. The home side come into this on the back of a 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul.

Chivas are currently unbeaten in their first five games of the season, having won four and drawn one so far. Veljko Paunović's side has scored the third most goals in the league so far.

Santos Laguna vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: August 26th, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm EST Venue: Estadio Nuevo Corona

The game will be played at Estadio Nuevo Corona, home of Santos Laguna, at 11:05 pm ET on August 26.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via Fox Sport 1, Fox Deportes, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

No fresh injury concerns for the home side as all players are available for selection for their big game against Guadalajara.

Predicted Santos Laguna XI: Lajud; Govea, Torres, Doria, Campos; Cervantes, Aquino; Rodriguez, Brunetta, Vergara; Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Ramirez, Garcia, Lajud, Holguin Defenders: Torres, Doria, Rodriguez, Gomez, Campos, Andrade, Lopez, Govea Midfielders: Cervantes, Aquino, Lopez, Prieto, Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Vergara, Medina, Gonzalez, Preciado, Correa, Munoz, Ocejo

Chivas team news

Paunović's side have two injury concerns as winger Carlos Cisneros and forward Jose Juan Macias are both out with injuries.

Predicted Chivas XI: Jiminez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Chiquete; Gonzalez, Beltran; Alvarado, Guzman, Vega; Marin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jiminez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Chiquete, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz Forwards: Vega, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin

Head-to-Head Record

Chivas are unbeaten in their last four games against Santos Laguna in all competitions. The last win for Santos Laguna came back in 2020.

Date Match Competition March 5th, 2023 Chivas 2-0 Santos Liga MX, Clausura December 12th, 2022 Chivas 4-0 Santos Friendly July 17th, 2022 Santos 1-1 Chivas Liga MX, Apertura

