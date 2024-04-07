River Plate vs Rosario: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Rosario Central, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate and Rosario Central aim to shake off their respective defeats in the Copa de La Liga Profesional as they square off in an intriguing contest on Sunday.

River Plate have lost back-to-back contests in the league as the Argentine outfit are sixth in Group A with two games left for the campaign.

Rosario Central, on the other hand, have been dumped out of contention for the Final Series with the side looking to spoil the hosts' party with a victory at the Estadio Mâs Monumental.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Rosario Central kick-off time

Date: April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mâs Monumental

River Plate welcomes Rosario Central to the Estadio Mâs Monumental on April 7, 2024.

The two sides are scheduled to kick off the fixture at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch River Plate vs Rosario Central online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between River Plate and Rosario Central will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate have multiple injury-absentees heading into the clash against Rosario Central.

Ramiro Funes Mori is sidelined due to illness.

The Argentine pair of Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Martinez is also slated to miss out with the former nursing a muscle injury and the latter recovering from an ACL tear.

River Plate predicted XI: Armani; Herrera, Gonzalez Pires, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Simon, Villagra, Aliendro; Echeverri; Solari, Borja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, Funes Mori, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera Midfielders: Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Mastantuono, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez Forwards: Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Rosario Central team news

Francis Mac Allister is confined to the treatment room for the visitors with the midfielder recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Defensive midfielder Mauricio Martinez is another absentee from Rosario's engine room with the Argentine yet to heal from his muscle issue.

Rosario Central predicted XI: Broun; Coronel, Mallo, Quintana, Sandez; O'Connor, Ortiz; Lovera, Malcorra, Campaz; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Werner, Broun, Quintero Defenders: Komar, Mallo, Bravo, Quintana, Rodriguez, Sandez, Coronel, Ciccioli, Martinez Midfielders: Ortiz, Ibarra, Martinez, O' Connor, Cerrudo, Campaz, Gomez, Lo Celso, Forwards: Cervera, Modica, Lovera, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Dec 2023 River Plate 2-0 Rosario Central Trofeo De Campeones 10 Dec 2023 River Plate 0-2 Rosario Central Copa de La Liga Profesional Playoff 12 Nov 2023 Rosario Central 3-1 River Plate Copa de La Liga Profesional 24 Jul 2023 Rosario Central 3-3 River Plate Liga Profesional 17 Oct 2022 River Plate 1-2 Rosario Central Liga Profesional

Useful links