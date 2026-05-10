LaLiga - LaLiga Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Today's game between Real Oviedo and Getafe will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 12:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Real Oviedo vs Getafe are listed below. US viewers can watch live on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch without interruption. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for bypassing geographic restrictions.

Real Oviedo host Getafe at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo in a LaLiga fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table.

Oviedo sit bottom of LaLiga and are running out of time to save their top-flight status. Every point matters now, and a home game against a side with nothing concrete to play for represents one of their better remaining chances of picking up three.

Getafe arrive in seventh place, comfortably clear of the relegation zone but without a clearly defined target above them. Their form has been mixed — a 0-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano last weekend ended a run that had included wins over Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao in April.

Oviedo's recent results tell a story of a side capable of producing good football but unable to string results together consistently. Back-to-back wins over Celta Vigo and Sevilla in April gave genuine hope, but a 1-2 defeat at Elche and a 3-0 loss at Real Betis last weekend have dented that momentum at the worst possible time.

Getafe showed earlier in the season that they can handle Oviedo, winning 2-0 when the sides met at the Coliseum in September. The visitors will look to that result for confidence, though Oviedo's need for points makes this a different proposition on their own ground.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Oviedo vs Getafe live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Oviedo will be without Ejaria and Dendoncker through injury, while no suspensions are recorded for the home side. Their projected XI reads: Escandell; N. Vidal, J. Lopez, D. Costas, D. Calvo; N. Fonseca, S. Colombatto; I. Chaira, T. Fernandez, A. Reina; F. Vinas.

Getafe are missing Juanmi through injury and have no suspensions listed. Their projected XI is: D. Soria; Davinchi, Kiko, D. Duarte, J. Iglesias; A. Abqar, L. Milla, M. Arambarri; A. Liso, M. Satriano, L. Vazquez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Real Oviedo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat at Real Betis on May 3, following a 1-2 loss at Elche the previous weekend. Their best result in this run was a 3-0 win at Celta Vigo in April, and they also beat Sevilla 1-0 at home. Oviedo drew 1-1 with Villarreal in between those two victories. Across the five games, they scored five goals and conceded seven.

Getafe have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats in their last five LaLiga fixtures, for a W2-D0-L3 record. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on May 3. Before that, they lost 0-2 at Barcelona and 1-0 at Levante, though wins over Real Sociedad (0-1 away) and Athletic Bilbao (2-0 at home) in April show they can produce results. Getafe scored three goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these sides took place in LaLiga on September 13, 2025, when Getafe hosted Real Oviedo and won 2-0. Looking at the last five recorded meetings, Getafe hold the advantage with one LaLiga win, while the remaining competitive fixtures include two pre-season friendlies and two Segunda Division encounters from 2016 and 2017 that each finished 2-1 to the home side. The head-to-head record across those five meetings is closely contested, with no side having established clear dominance.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Oviedo sit 20th while Getafe are in seventh place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Oviedo vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: