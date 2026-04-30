Conference League - Final Stage Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg are listed below. US viewers can watch the Conference League semi-final live on Paramount+ or ViX.

Rayo Vallecano host Strasbourg at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid in what is a UEFA Conference League semi-final tie. The Vallecas side have reached this stage of European competition while simultaneously fighting a LaLiga relegation battle, a combination that has tested their squad to its limits.

Rayo arrive at this fixture with mixed domestic form. Their most recent LaLiga outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Real Sociedad, and back-to-back league defeats earlier in April to Mallorca and a Conference League loss to AEK Athens underlined the inconsistency that has defined their season. A 1-0 home win over Espanyol last week gave them a timely lift before this semi-final.

The Spanish side's Conference League path to the last four has been uneven. A 3-0 home win over AEK Athens in the quarter-final first leg gave them a strong platform, but they surrendered that advantage with a 3-1 defeat in Athens. They advanced regardless, and now face their stiffest test yet.

Strasbourg arrive as the Conference League's form side. The French club sit top of the standings heading into the semi-finals, and their 4-0 demolition of Mainz 05 in the quarter-final second leg was a statement. They have been composed and clinical in Europe even as their Ligue 1 campaign has wobbled.

Recent domestic results for Strasbourg tell a complicated story. A 3-0 defeat at Rennes and a 2-0 loss to Nice in the Coupe de France represent difficult form, but a 2-3 win at Lorient last weekend showed they can still find results when they need them. Manager and players alike will be aware that European form has been their stronger suit.

With no head-to-head data between these clubs on record, this is an unknown quantity for both sides. What is clear is that Rayo will lean on the energy of Vallecas, one of Spanish football's most atmospheric grounds, to push them through.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano will be without L. Felipe and A. Garcia through injury, with no suspensions listed for the home side. Should the projected XI hold, A. Batalla starts in goal behind a back line of P. Ciss, F. Lejeune, P. Chavarria, and A. Ratiu, with I. Akhomach and J. de Frutos providing the attacking threat alongside A. Zurawski.

Strasbourg are missing A. Anselmino and J. Panichelli through injury, while V. Barco is suspended. M. Penders is set to start in goal, with A. Omobamidele, I. Doukoure, and B. Chilwell named in defence. J. Enciso and E. Emegha feature in the projected XI. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 3-3 at home to Real Sociedad, while prior to that they beat Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga. Their Conference League form has been split: a 3-0 home win over AEK Athens in April contrasted with a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture. Two consecutive losses to AEK Athens and Mallorca earlier in the run highlighted the pressure they have been under domestically.

Strasbourg have taken two wins and suffered three defeats in their last five. Their standout result was a 4-0 win over Mainz 05 in the Conference League quarter-final second leg, and they followed that with a 2-3 victory at Lorient most recently. Defeats to Rennes (0-3) and Nice (0-2) in between show a side that has struggled for consistency outside of Europe. Across their last five, they have scored nine goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg. This Conference League semi-final represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the UEFA Conference League standings, Strasbourg sit first while Rayo Vallecano are placed fifth heading into the semi-final.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: