Rangers vs Kilmarnock: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Scottish heavyweights Rangers look to displace Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership as they face Kilmarnock at the Ibrox Stadium.
Rangers won their opening encounter of the second-phase as they scored two goals against St. Mirren on either side of the half to secure themselves all three points. The side will now be vying to continue this winning streak in the second phase as they look to continue mounting pressure on Celtic.
Kilmarnock, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the seedings with 52 points from 34 games this season. The Scottish outfit played out a toothless draw against Hearts last weekend as they face another daunting challenge against Rangers.
Rangers vs Kilmarnock kick-off time
|Date:
|May 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|800 am EST
|Venue:
|Ibrox Stadium
Rangers welcome Kilmarnock to the illustrious Ibrox Stadium on May 5, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 800 am EST in the US.
Team news & squads
Rangers team news
Rangers are tipped to be without the services of experienced campaigner Ryan Jack who's been confined to the treatment room since their Europa League encounter against Benfica.
The hosts will also be without Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima with the 11-goal man sustaining a hamstring knock in Rangers' Scottish Cup tie.
Ridvan Yilmaz is another injury absentee for the side with the Turkish international yet to recover from a hamstring issue.
Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Sterling, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
|Defenders:
|Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling
|Midfielders:
|Raskin, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Lowry
|Forwards:
|Silva, Dessers, Roofe, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright, McCausland
Kilmarnock team news
Scottish midfielder Kyle Magennis is the only injury concern for Kilmarnock as they aim to field a strong side against the mighty Rangers.
The goalscoring responsibility will be on the shoulders of Marley Watkins with the striker scoring nine goals this season for the visitors.
Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Wright, Mayo, Findlay, Deas; Armstrong, Donnelly, Polworth, Kennedy; Vassell, Watkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|O'Hara, Dennis, Glavin
|Defenders:
|Ndaba, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Davies, Deas, Sanders
|Midfielders:
|Armstrong, Kennedy, Mackay-Steven, Magennis, Lyons, Donnelly, Watson, McKenzie, Murray, Polworth, Quigg
|Forwards:
|Vassell, Dallas, Watkins, Cameron, Warnock, Brown
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29 Feb 2024
|Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|2 Jan 2024
|Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock
|Scottish Premiership
|5 Aug 2023
|Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|4 Mar 2023
|Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock
|Scottish Premiership
|19 Jan 2023
|Kilmarnock 2-3 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership