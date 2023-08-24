This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Raed vs Hilal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Saudi League
team-logo
King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
team-logo
WATCH IT ON SHAHID!
Neymar Hilal 2023Al Hilal Twitter
Al Raed vs Al HilalAl HilalAl RaedPro League

How to watch the Saudi League match between Raed and Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal are set to play against bottom placed Al-Raed in the third game of the Saudi Pro League season.

Al-Hilal recently lost to Al-Nassr in the Leagues Cup final, succumbing to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Riyadh based club has won one and drawn one of their two league games so far. Neymar, Al-Hilal's new superstar, was presented in front of the home crowd in the previous game but according to manager Jorge Jesus, the 31-year-old is still carrying an injury and might not be able to play until September.

Al-Raed are currently placed at the bottom of the table with no wins and two losses from their opening two games. They have conceded four goals so far in the competition, having lost 1-0 to Abha in the previous game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Raed vs Hilal kick-off time

Date:August 24th, 2023
Kick-off time:2:00pm ET
Venue:King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The game will be played at King Abdullah Sport City stadium at 2:30pm ET on August 24.

How to watch Raed vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

ShahidWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Shahid.

Team news & squads

Raed team news

The home side has a clean bill of health with all the players available for selection.

Predicted Al Raed XI: Moreira; Al-Jayzani, Gonzalez, Al-Fahad, Al-Subaie; Loum, Al-Bishi; Al-Dawsari, Sayoud, Sunbul; Tavares

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreira, Al-Harbi, Sanyor
Defenders:Gonzalez, Santos, Al-Fahad, Al-Rajeh, Whaeshi, Salem, Al-Jayzani, Al-Subaie, Al-Dawsari, Sunbul
Midfielders:Norman, Loum, Al-Jebreen, Al-Bishi, Hazazi, Al-Hadhood, Maghrahi, Sayoud, Al-Shehri
Forwards:Al-Dosari, Fouzair, F. Al-Ghamdi, El Berkaoui, Tavares, R. Al-Ghamdi

Hilal team news

Manager Jesus has a few injury concerns ahead of their away trip to Raed. Star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, marquee signing, Neymar and Hyung Soo-Jang and Khalifa Al-Dawsari are not fit for the game.

Predicted Al Hilal XI: Al-Mayouf; Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Al-Boleahi, Al-Dawsari; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Al-Hamdan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutainan, Al-Mayouf
Defenders:Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Boleahi, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk, Al-Yami
Midfielders:Neves, Al-Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr
Forwards:Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcom, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Raed have not won any of their previous five games against Al-Hilal and have managed just one point from a possible 15 in these matchups.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

10522 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

  • 50%Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 16%Karim Benzema
  • 14%Neymar
  • 12%Roberto Firmino
  • 2%Malcom
  • 7%Other
10522 Votes
DateMatchCompetition
May 31st, 2023Al-Hilal 3-2 Al-RaedSaudi Pro-League
January 10th, 2023Al-Read 1-1 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
march 13th, 2022Al-Raed 0-1 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League

Useful links