A bottom-placed Puebla aim to salvage some pride as they welcome a high-flying Cruz Azul to the Estadio Cuahutehmoc in a crucial Liga MX encounter.
Puebla have had a season to forget as they are seeded at the bottom of the Liga MX standings and are on a streak of four consecutive defeats in the league.
Cruz Azul are fourth in the standings and with two games left they would want to qualify straight for the final series instead of going through the play-offs with two wins in their last two games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Puebla vs Cruz Azul kick-off time
|Date:
|April 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Cuahutehmoc
Puebla welcome Cruz Azul to the Estadio Cuahutehmoc on April 12, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Puebla team news
Facundo Waller is scheduled to return in late April because of a knee injury while Daniel Alvarez is also sidelined because of his knock.
Puebla predicted XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
|Midfielders:
|Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo
Cruz Azul team news
Cruz Azul have just two injury problems heading into their encounter against Puebla with Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez in the treatment room because of a knee injury.
Fernandez is joined by Cristian Jimenez who's nursing an ankle injury and will only return after a few weeks.
Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13 Nov 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-2 Puebla
|Liga MX Apertura
|18 Feb 2023
|Puebla 1-3 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX Clausura
|24 Jul 2022
|Cruz Azul 2-2 Puebla
|Liga MX Apertura
|6 Mar 2022
|Cruz Azul 1-3 Puebla
|Liga MX Clausura
|25 Sept 2021
|Puebla 1-1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX Apertura