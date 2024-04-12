How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A bottom-placed Puebla aim to salvage some pride as they welcome a high-flying Cruz Azul to the Estadio Cuahutehmoc in a crucial Liga MX encounter.

Puebla have had a season to forget as they are seeded at the bottom of the Liga MX standings and are on a streak of four consecutive defeats in the league.

Cruz Azul are fourth in the standings and with two games left they would want to qualify straight for the final series instead of going through the play-offs with two wins in their last two games.

Puebla vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: April 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Cuahutehmoc

How to watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Facundo Waller is scheduled to return in late April because of a knee injury while Daniel Alvarez is also sidelined because of his knock.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul have just two injury problems heading into their encounter against Puebla with Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez in the treatment room because of a knee injury.

Fernandez is joined by Cristian Jimenez who's nursing an ankle injury and will only return after a few weeks.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13 Nov 2023 Cruz Azul 1-2 Puebla Liga MX Apertura 18 Feb 2023 Puebla 1-3 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausura 24 Jul 2022 Cruz Azul 2-2 Puebla Liga MX Apertura 6 Mar 2022 Cruz Azul 1-3 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 25 Sept 2021 Puebla 1-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura

