How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Metz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG look to continue their domestic domination in Ligue 1 when they welcome a struggling Metz side to the French capital.

PSG's run of eight consecutive victories in Ligue 1 was halted by Lille when the two sides shared a point last time out. Despite their stalemate, Luis Enrique's men are seeded at the summit of the French division and could bolster their position with another midweek victory.

Metz, on the other hand, are struggling in the bottom half of the table as they are on the back of three consecutive defeats as they face the reigning champions. Maxime Esteve scored the solitary goal last time out as Metz succumbed to Montpellier 1-0.

PSG vs Metz kick-off time

Date: December 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Metz to the Parc Des Princes with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch PSG vs Metz online - TV channels & live streams

The Ligue 1 clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV, and beIN Sports in the US. Fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG will be boosted by the return of Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma who has served his suspension after picking up a red card against Le Havre as he's set to displace Arnau Tenas between the sticks.

The absentees for Luis Enrique's men are Ousmane Dembele (hamstring), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) and Fabian Ruiz (shoulder) while Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos is tipped to return to the squad after recovering from his illness.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Barcola, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee, Asensio Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola

Metz team news

Metz will fail to call upon Aboubacar Lo and Oscar Estupinian with the duo nursing an unspecified and hamstring injury, respectively.

Other than that, Metz have a fully fit squad as they visit the French capital for an intriguing clash.

Metz predicted XI: Oukidja; Colin, Traore, Herelle, Cande, Udol; Van Den Kerkhof, Jacques, N'Doram, Asoro; Elisor



Position Players Goalkeepers: Oukidja, Dietsch Defenders: Kouao, Traore, Cande, Udol, Hérelle Midfielders: N'Duquidi, Atta, Jacques, Diallo, Camara, N'Doram Forwards: Estupinan, Elisor, Sabaly, Asoro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 May 2022 PSG 5-0 Metz Ligue 1 23 Sept 2021 Metz 1-2 PSG Ligue 1 24 Apr 2021 Metz 1-3 PSG Ligue 1 17 Sept 2020 PSG 1-0 Metz Ligue 1 31 Aug 2019 Metz 0-2 PSG Ligue 1

