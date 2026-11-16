How to watch Poland vs Sweden with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw

Poland host Sweden at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with the table leaders arriving in Poland on the back of a strong run of form.

Graham Potter's Sweden sit top of Group 4 and can seal promotion to Division A with a positive result. They head into this fixture having beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 in their most recent Nations League outing, extending a campaign that has seen them win four of their last five group matches.

Viktor Gyokeres has been central to Sweden's momentum. The Arsenal forward has scored in seven consecutive Nations League matches and enters this fixture with 25 goals in 41 senior appearances. He will be the primary threat Poland must contain.

Jan Urban's Poland are in a difficult position. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat to Romania in their most recent Nations League fixture. That result leaves them third in Group 4, with their campaign in serious danger of unravelling.

Poland did beat Romania 6-0 earlier in this Nations League campaign, but that result now feels distant. Back-to-back defeats to Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina have dented confidence, and Urban needs a response on home soil.

The two sides already met in this Nations League campaign, with Sweden winning 3-1 in Solna in September. Poland will need to reverse that result to keep any realistic hope of climbing the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Poland vs Sweden live.

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