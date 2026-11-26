How to watch Pachuca vs CD Guadalajara with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Quarter Finals 26 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Pachuca host CD Guadalajara at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in a Liga MX fixture that pairs a side in form with the team at the top of the Apertura table.

Los Tuzos sit eighth in the standings under Benjamin Mora. They arrive on a strong run, with four wins from their last five league matches.

The latest of those was a 2-0 victory over Toluca on November 21. Pachuca also beat Atlas 4-1 away and Tigres 3-0 in recent weeks.

Guadalajara lead the Apertura under Gabriel Milito and have not lost in their last five. They beat Cruz Azul 1-0 on November 22, a result that keeps them first.

Chivas drew 1-1 with León earlier in the month but won the other four games in that stretch, including a 4-2 win over Atlante.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors, who have not lost any of the last five meetings with Pachuca. Mora's side will look to change that on home turf.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this match is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads