LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio El Sadar

Today's game between Osasuna and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at May 12, 2026, 3:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the US and cannot access your usual broadcaster, a VPN may allow you to stream the match through a service you already subscribe to. Connect to a server in the appropriate region and log in as normal.

Osasuna host Atletico Madrid at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that arrives at a complicated moment for both clubs.

Diego Simeone's side travel to Navarre carrying the weight of a bruising European exit. Arsenal knocked Atletico out of the Champions League semi-finals, winning 1-0 at the Emirates to advance on a 2-1 aggregate. The fallout has been fierce, with controversy surrounding Simeone's touchline conduct and the Madrid mayor publicly alleging corruption in the officiating. Whatever the noise around the club, the league table demands focus.

Atletico sit fourth in LaLiga, and with the Champions League campaign now over, protecting that top-four position is the only remaining objective. A slip in Pamplona would hand rivals the chance to close the gap, and Simeone will know his squad cannot afford complacency.

Osasuna's situation is less pressured but not without concern. They have lost three of their last five league matches and were beaten 3-2 at home by Levante in their most recent outing. Jagoba Arrasate's side sit in mid-table comfort, but that form makes them a beatable proposition rather than a stern test on paper.

Atletico arrive with a depleted squad. Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Johnny Cardoso, and Joaquin Alvarez are all sidelined through injury, limiting Simeone's options in attack and midfield. Cardoso's ankle sprain in particular has drawn attention given the timing ahead of the World Cup. Julian Alvarez, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a summer exit, though the club has reportedly defined its stance on keeping the Argentine.

Osasuna also have absences to manage. Victor Munoz is injured and Sergio Herrera is suspended, which will affect their defensive options heading into the game.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Osasuna head into this fixture without Victor Munoz through injury, while Sergio Herrera serves a suspension and will not feature. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if a projected XI becomes available.

Atletico Madrid carry a significant injury list to Pamplona. Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Johnny Cardoso, and Joaquin Alvarez are all sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the away side. A projected lineup has not been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be provided closer to kick-off.

Form

Osasuna have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home defeat to Levante on May 8, which followed a 2-1 loss at home to Barcelona. Their only win in the run came against Sevilla, where they won 2-1 away on April 26. They also drew 1-1 with Real Betis and lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao, giving them a difficult run of form heading into this fixture.

Atletico Madrid's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo in LaLiga on May 9. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final second leg, having drawn the first leg 1-1. In LaLiga, they beat Valencia 2-0 away and won 3-2 at Athletic Bilbao. Atletico have scored five goals and conceded five across those five games, a record that reflects inconsistency despite their league position.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 18, 2025, when Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna 1-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested. Atletico have won three times, including a 1-0 home win in January 2025 and a 2-0 away victory at Osasuna in September 2023. Osasuna's most notable result in this run was a 2-0 home win over Atletico in May 2025, though Atletico also suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Metropolitano in May 2024.

Standings

Atletico Madrid's fourth-place standing means this trip to Pamplona is a must-not-lose fixture as they work to secure Champions League football for next season. Osasuna in tenth have no such urgency, sitting comfortably clear of the relegation zone with little left to play for beyond pride and finishing position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: