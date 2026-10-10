Oregon Ducks vs UCLA Bruins kick-off time

10 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Autzen Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 10, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch and live stream Oregon vs UCLA

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS and Paramount+. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using the CBS Sports app or directly through your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Oregon vs UCLA Preview

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1) face the No. 21 UCLA Bruins (4-0) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action. The Big Ten matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Oregon enters on a two-game winning streak after defeating No. 12 USC 41-27 on the road in its most recent contest. The Ducks overcame an injury to starting quarterback Dante Moore, who exited with a concussion, as backup Dylan Raiola stepped in and completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon has averaged more than 500 yards of offense per game this season, rebounding from an early loss to Oklahoma State with consecutive victories over Portland State and USC. Head coach Dan Lanning's team returns from a bye week looking to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play, with Moore's availability remaining a key storyline heading into Saturday.

UCLA has emerged as one of the Big Ten's biggest surprises under first-year head coach Bob Chesney, opening the season with four consecutive victories and a 2-0 conference record. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has helped lead a dynamic offense averaging 44.8 points and 486.5 yards per game, while running back Wayne Knight has been particularly impressive with nine rushing touchdowns and an average of 9.1 yards per carry. The Bruins rank fourth nationally with 281.5 rushing yards per game and enter the matchup seeking their first victory at Oregon since 2004. UCLA has lost five consecutive meetings against the Ducks but will look to reverse that trend and continue its unbeaten start.