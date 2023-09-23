How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC are set to face off against Toronto FC in their next MLS fixture this weekend.

New York City FC are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over second placed Orlando City in the midweek. Currently 10th in the table, NYCFC have picked up 34 points from 30 games with just seven wins in the season. They have scored 30 goals in those games, the fourth lowest of all teams in the league.

The visitors have been quite poor this season, they sit at the bottom of the table after collecting 22 points from 29 games. Their 45 goals conceded is the highest this season and they have managed just four wins so far in the competition. They come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Inter Miami in the previous game.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

NYCFC vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: September 23rd, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm EST Venue: Red Bull Arena

The game will be played at Red Bull Arena, home of New York City FC, at 7:30pm ET on September 23.

How to watch NYCFC vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

NYCFC team news

Maxi Moralez suffered an ACL injury while Birk Risa has also picked up a knock but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

New York City FC predicted XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Sands, Cufre; Parks, Perea; Jasson, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Bakrar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Mizell Defenders: Martins, Sands, Chanot, Alfaro, Owusu, Benalcazar, Amundsen, Cufre, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Turnbull Midfielders: Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Rodriguez, Ledezma, Magno, Jasson, Pereira, Denis Forwards: Bakrar, Segal, Fernandez, Martinez, O'Toole, Pellegrini

Toronto team news

The visitors have a couple of injury concerns across the pitch. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson is out with an injury while Prince Osei-Owusu and Adama Diomande are also out with an injury.

Toronto FC predicted XI: Ranjitsingh; Franklin, Petretta, Mabika, Marshall-Rutty; Kaye; Kerr, Bernardeschi, Insigne, Akinola; Sapong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Romero, Gavran Defenders: Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Gutierrez, Petretta, Antonoglu, Marshall-Rutty, Franklin Midfielders: Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Servania, Bradley, Blessing, Vazquez Forwards: Insigne, Bernardeschi, Kerr, Mailula, Mbonge, Sapong

Head-to-Head Record

Both the sides have won two games each in the last four meetings between the two sides with two of those four games producing five or more goals.

Date Match Competition July 27th, 2023 NYCFC 5-0 Toronto Leagues Cup April 30th, 2023 Toronto 1-0 NYCFC MLS April 25th, 2022 NYCFC 5-4 Toronto MLS April 3rd, 2022 Toronto 2-1 NYCFC MLS

