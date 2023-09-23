New York City FC are set to face off against Toronto FC in their next MLS fixture this weekend.
New York City FC are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over second placed Orlando City in the midweek. Currently 10th in the table, NYCFC have picked up 34 points from 30 games with just seven wins in the season. They have scored 30 goals in those games, the fourth lowest of all teams in the league.
The visitors have been quite poor this season, they sit at the bottom of the table after collecting 22 points from 29 games. Their 45 goals conceded is the highest this season and they have managed just four wins so far in the competition. They come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Inter Miami in the previous game.
NYCFC vs Toronto kick-off time
|Date:
|September 23rd, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30pm EST
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The game will be played at Red Bull Arena, home of New York City FC, at 7:30pm ET on September 23.
How to watch NYCFC vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
NYCFC team news
Maxi Moralez suffered an ACL injury while Birk Risa has also picked up a knock but the rest of the squad is available for selection.
New York City FC predicted XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Sands, Cufre; Parks, Perea; Jasson, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Bakrar
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Freese, Mizell
|Defenders:
|Martins, Sands, Chanot, Alfaro, Owusu, Benalcazar, Amundsen, Cufre, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Turnbull
|Midfielders:
|Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Rodriguez, Ledezma, Magno, Jasson, Pereira, Denis
|Forwards:
|Bakrar, Segal, Fernandez, Martinez, O'Toole, Pellegrini
Toronto team news
The visitors have a couple of injury concerns across the pitch. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson is out with an injury while Prince Osei-Owusu and Adama Diomande are also out with an injury.
Toronto FC predicted XI: Ranjitsingh; Franklin, Petretta, Mabika, Marshall-Rutty; Kaye; Kerr, Bernardeschi, Insigne, Akinola; Sapong.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ranjitsingh, Romero, Gavran
|Defenders:
|Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Gutierrez, Petretta, Antonoglu, Marshall-Rutty, Franklin
|Midfielders:
|Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Servania, Bradley, Blessing, Vazquez
|Forwards:
|Insigne, Bernardeschi, Kerr, Mailula, Mbonge, Sapong
Head-to-Head Record
Both the sides have won two games each in the last four meetings between the two sides with two of those four games producing five or more goals.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 27th, 2023
|NYCFC 5-0 Toronto
|Leagues Cup
|April 30th, 2023
|Toronto 1-0 NYCFC
|MLS
|April 25th, 2022
|NYCFC 5-4 Toronto
|MLS
|April 3rd, 2022
|Toronto 2-1 NYCFC
|MLS