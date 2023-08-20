Norwich vs Millwall: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City face off against Millwall in their third game of the Championship season on Sunday, August 20th.

Norwich are unbeaten in the opening two games of the Championship so far, winning one and playing an eight-goal thrilling draw against Southampton on opening day.

Millwall are coming into this game after suffering a one-goal defeat to Bristol City late on the previous matchday. They are currently positioned 16th in the table with one win and one loss after two games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norwich vs Millwall kick-off time

Date: August 20th, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 AM EDT Venue: Carrow Road

The game will be played at Carrow Road, home of Norwich, at 7:00 EDT on August 20th in the US.

How to watch Norwich vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

The five-time Championship winners have a clean health bill heading into this fixture and have all the squad members available for selection.

Predicted Norwich XI: Gunn; Fisher, Duffy, Omobamidele, Placheta; Gibbs, McLean; Fassnacht, Nunez, Springett; Idah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden, McCracken Defenders: Omobamidele, Hanley, Gibson, Duffy, Tomkinson, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Fassnacht, Rowe Forwards: Sainz, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett, Sargent, Idah, Barnes

Millwall team news

Millwall have everyone available as well, with no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the trip to Carrow Road.

Predicted Millwall XI: Sarkic; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, De Norre, Mitchell, Bryan; Flemming, Nisbet, Watmore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Cooper, Hutchinson, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Evans, Saville, De Norre, Lennard, Fleming, Honeyman, Esse Forwards: Emakhu, Watmore, Nisbet, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Head-to-Head Record

Millwall have failed to win any of their last five encounters against Norwich City, drawing twice during the 2020-21 season and last winning a game against Norwich in 2017.

Date Match Competition March 4th, 2023 Millwall 2-3 Norwich Championship August 20th, 2022 Norwich 2-0 Millwall Championship February 2nd, 2022 Millwall 0-0 Norwich Championship November 4th, 2021 Norwich 0-0 Millwall Championship March 2nd, 2021 Millwall 1-3 Norwich Championship

