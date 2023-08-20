This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Norwich vs Millwall: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Championship
Carrow Road
How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City face off against Millwall in their third game of the Championship season on Sunday, August 20th.

Norwich are unbeaten in the opening two games of the Championship so far, winning one and playing an eight-goal thrilling draw against Southampton on opening day.

Millwall are coming into this game after suffering a one-goal defeat to Bristol City late on the previous matchday. They are currently positioned 16th in the table with one win and one loss after two games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norwich vs Millwall kick-off time

Date:August 20th, 2023
Kick-off time:7:00 AM EDT
Venue:Carrow Road

The game will be played at Carrow Road, home of Norwich, at 7:00 EDT on August 20th in the US.

How to watch Norwich vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

The five-time Championship winners have a clean health bill heading into this fixture and have all the squad members available for selection.

Predicted Norwich XI: Gunn; Fisher, Duffy, Omobamidele, Placheta; Gibbs, McLean; Fassnacht, Nunez, Springett; Idah.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gunn, Long, Barden, McCracken
Defenders:Omobamidele, Hanley, Gibson, Duffy, Tomkinson, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher
Midfielders:Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Fassnacht, Rowe
Forwards:Sainz, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett, Sargent, Idah, Barnes

Millwall team news

Millwall have everyone available as well, with no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the trip to Carrow Road.

Predicted Millwall XI: Sarkic; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, De Norre, Mitchell, Bryan; Flemming, Nisbet, Watmore.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman
Defenders:Cooper, Hutchinson, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding
Midfielders:Mitchell, Evans, Saville, De Norre, Lennard, Fleming, Honeyman, Esse
Forwards:Emakhu, Watmore, Nisbet, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Head-to-Head Record

Millwall have failed to win any of their last five encounters against Norwich City, drawing twice during the 2020-21 season and last winning a game against Norwich in 2017.

DateMatchCompetition
March 4th, 2023Millwall 2-3 NorwichChampionship
August 20th, 2022Norwich 2-0 MillwallChampionship
February 2nd, 2022Millwall 0-0 NorwichChampionship
November 4th, 2021Norwich 0-0 MillwallChampionship
March 2nd, 2021Millwall 1-3 NorwichChampionship

