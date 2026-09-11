North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Richmond Spiders kick-off time

11 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Carter Finley Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 2 matchup between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Richmond Spiders. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 11, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream NC State vs Richmond

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPNU. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPNU to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

NC State vs Richmond Preview

No. 21 Richmond enters Friday’s game at 2-0 after beating Howard 28-21 last week. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire completed 19 of 35 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while Quanye Veney led the Spiders with 106 receiving yards. Richmond’s defense held Howard to 240 total yards, recorded four sacks and forced two turnovers. Linebacker Blake Houser finished with 12 tackles, and the Spiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2021.

NC State enters at 0-1 after a 34-7 loss to Virginia in its season opener. The Wolfpack were held to 168 total yards, including 92 through the air and 76 on the ground, while Virginia rushed for 258 yards. Quarterback CJ Bailey led NC State with 84 passing yards and 33 rushing yards. The Wolfpack will look for a much better offensive performance in their home opener at Carter-Finley Stadium, where they have won 33 of their last 41 games.