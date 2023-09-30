Newcastle vs Burnley: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

[How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United are set to face recently promoted Vincent Kompany's Burnley in their next Premier League game.

The Magpies are coming into this on the back of a big win over Man City in the Carabao Cup midweek. The last edition's runners-up knocked out Pep Guardiola's men in a tight affair. Striker Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game. Eddie Howe's side is unbeaten in each of their last four games across all competitions, most notably beating Sheffield United by an eight-goal margin in their last league game.

Burnley's return to the Premier League has not gone to plan. Kompany's side is yet to register a win in the competition, having drawn one and lost four of their five opening games. They have conceded the second most goals in the competition (13), only Sheffield United have conceded more (17).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am EST Venue: St. James' Park

How to watch Newcastle vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide in the US on Peacock.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Howe's side have two injury concerns with Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes both unavailable for selection in this game.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascalles, Trippier, Dummett, Hall, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Kraft, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchey, Anderson Forwards: Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Almiron, Murphy

Burnley team news

Burnley have a fair few injury concerns ahead of their trip to St. James' Park. Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal are out with injury. The Clarets' top scorer in the league this term, Lyle Foster will be missing due to suspension.

Burnley predicted XI: Muric; Roberts, Cork, O'Shea, Delcroix; Berge; Manuel, Larsen, Zaroury, Odobert; Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muric, Trafford, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey Forwards: Tresour, Zaroury, Larsen, Manuel, Odobert, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

The Magpies have won each of their last two games doing a league double on Burnley in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season.

Date Match Competition May 22, 2022 Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League December 4, 2021 Newcastle 1-0 Burnley Premier League

