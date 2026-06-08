Today's game between Netherlands and Uzbekistan will kick-off at Jun 8, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan live via Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The Netherlands face Uzbekistan in a pre-World Cup friendly as Ronald Koeman's side look to sharpen their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the tournament just days away, the Oranje have little margin for error as they attempt to fine-tune their squad before Group F kicks off.

The timing could not be more pointed for the Dutch. Their previous warm-up ended in a 0-1 defeat to Algeria on June 3, a result that prompted a sharp response from Koeman, who criticised his side's lack of aggression and discipline. Donyell Malen came under particular scrutiny after missing several clear chances before Algeria struck a late winner.

That result leaves the Oranje with a point to prove. Koeman will be looking for a sharper, more combative performance against Uzbekistan, with his starting XI selections still far from settled ahead of the Group F opener against Japan on June 14.

Off the pitch, the Dutch camp has not been short of headlines. Virgil van Dijk expressed surprise at Liverpool's decision to sack Arne Slot, while Denzel Dumfries has completed a move to Real Madrid after the Spanish club triggered his release clause. Both players remain part of the Netherlands setup heading into the tournament.

Uzbekistan arrive on the back of a mixed run of results. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Canada on June 2, and while they have shown flashes of quality in recent friendlies, this match represents a significant test against one of Europe's more established international sides.

For the Oranje, this is the final opportunity to build confidence and cohesion before the World Cup begins. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this friendly. Injury and suspension information for both the Netherlands and Uzbekistan will be added here as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

The Netherlands head into this match with a W-D-L-W-W record across their last five outings, though their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Algeria in a friendly on June 3. Prior to that, the Dutch drew 1-1 with Ecuador on March 31 before beating Norway 2-1 in late March. In UEFA World Cup qualifying, they were dominant, defeating Lithuania 4-0 and drawing 1-1 with Poland. Across those five matches, the Oranje scored eight goals and conceded three.

Uzbekistan's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Canada on June 2. They beat Venezuela and Gabon in March, with the Gabon win coming by a 3-1 scoreline, and drew 2-2 with China in January. They also defeated Iran in November 2025. Uzbekistan scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data between the Netherlands and Uzbekistan is not available for this fixture. This section will be updated if historical meeting information becomes available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: