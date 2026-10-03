Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Maryland Terrapins kick-off time

3 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Lincoln Memorial Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Maryland Terrapins. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 3, at 15:00 p.m. CT (16:00 p.m. ET).

How to watch and live stream Nebraska vs Maryland

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FS1. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FS1. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FS1 to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Maryland vs Nebraska Preview

The Maryland Terrapins (2-2) face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action.

Maryland is looking to rebound after a 54-3 loss to UCLA in its Big Ten opener. The Terrapins were held to 181 total yards, including just 39 on the ground, while Malik Washington finished with 142 passing yards. Chris Durr Jr. caught seven passes for 56 yards and enters the weekend leading the nation with 35 receptions through four games. Maryland is 0-1 in conference play but won its most recent trip to Lincoln, beating Nebraska 13-10 in 2023.

Nebraska remained unbeaten with a 31-13 road victory over Michigan State in its Big Ten opener. Anthony Colandrea threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while the Cornhuskers held the Spartans to just 39 rushing yards and forced three turnovers. Nebraska is averaging 42.5 points per game while producing more than 236 rushing yards and 246 passing yards per contest. The Cornhuskers are 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and return home looking to continue their unbeaten start.