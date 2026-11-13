How to watch Moldova vs Kazakhstan with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Zimbru Stadium

Moldova host Kazakhstan at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau in a UEFA Nations League C fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the group standings.

Lilian Popescu's Moldova side come into this match having won the reverse fixture in October, a 2-1 victory away in Kazakhstan that will give them confidence heading into this home tie. Their Nations League campaign has been mixed, with defeats to Slovakia bookending that win, but the Zimbru crowd will back them to build on that positive result.

Kazakhstan, managed by John van't Schip, arrive having drawn their most recent outing 2-2 against the Faroe Islands. That result continued a run of inconsistency for a side that has struggled to string results together in this group.

Moldova sit third in Group 3 while Kazakhstan occupy fourth place, meaning both teams are under pressure to pick up points and improve their standing before the group stage concludes.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

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