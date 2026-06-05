Today's game between Moldova and Bulgaria will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Moldova vs Bulgaria in the United States are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match, giving US-based fans straightforward access to the game.

Moldova and Bulgaria meet in an international friendly, with both sides looking to build momentum ahead of the next competitive window.

Moldova arrive at this fixture having struggled for results in recent months. Ion Nicolaescu's side have lost their last four matches, including defeats to Cyprus and Lithuania in March, and will be desperate to arrest that run against familiar European opposition.

Bulgaria come in with more confidence behind them. Three wins from their last five matches, including a productive March window, give Lavovete a platform to build from as they continue their efforts to reassert themselves on the European stage.

Both squads will use this game to give players minutes and test combinations before competitive football resumes. With the 2026 World Cup now underway in North America, the summer friendly schedule carries extra weight for nations still watching from the outside.

For Bulgaria, the focus is on maintaining the positive momentum built over recent months. For Moldova, the priority is simpler: stop the losing streak and find something to take into the next campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Moldova vs Bulgaria, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Moldova vs Bulgaria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for Moldova ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bulgaria are similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been released ahead of the match. Further details are expected as the game approaches.

Form

Moldova have lost all four of their last five matches, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Estonia in UEFA World Cup qualification back in October 2025. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Cyprus in March 2026, following a 2-0 loss to Lithuania days before that. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 4-1 by Israel and 2-0 by Italy in World Cup qualification. Across those five games, Moldova scored five goals and conceded eight.

Bulgaria have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Montenegro on June 1, 2026, which ended a run of three consecutive wins. That winning run included a 1-0 victory over Indonesia and a commanding 10-2 win against Solomon Islands in March. Their only other defeat in the five-match run came against Turkey, who won 2-0 in World Cup qualification. Bulgaria scored 14 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data between Moldova and Bulgaria is not available in the current dataset. This section will be updated when records are confirmed.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Moldova vs Bulgaria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: