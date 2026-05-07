Today's game between Mirassol and LDU de Quito will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Mirassol vs LDU de Quito are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through the platforms shown.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch the game as normal. Make sure to check the terms of your streaming service before using one.

Mirassol host LDU de Quito in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, with the Ecuadorian side arriving in Brazil as group leaders and firm favourites to take three points.

For Mirassol, the stakes could hardly be higher. The Brazilian side sit third in the group and have already lost to LDU de Quito earlier in this campaign, a 2-0 defeat that left them scrambling for points. A second loss to the same opponent would go a long way toward ending their continental run.

Mirassol do carry some momentum from the Brasileirão. A 2-1 win over Corinthians on May 3 was their second victory in their last five matches and showed the squad is capable of producing results when it matters. Their Copa Libertadores record, though, tells a different story.

LDU de Quito come into this fixture in strong shape domestically. A 1-0 win over Guayaquil City on May 2 extended their positive run in Ecuadorian football, and they head to Brazil with top spot in Group G already secured.

The Quito side are not without their vulnerabilities. A 1-0 loss to Lanús in their most recent Copa Libertadores outing was a reminder that they can be beaten in this competition, and Mirassol will be looking to exploit any drop in concentration from a team with the group already wrapped up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mirassol vs LDU de Quito, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Mirassol vs LDU de Quito with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Mirassol ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a projected XI has not been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

LDU de Quito have also yet to confirm their squad. No absences or suspensions are currently listed for the Ecuadorian side. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mirassol have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Corinthians in the Brasileirão on May 3, and they also beat Always Ready 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores on April 29. A 1-0 league defeat to São Paulo and a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino in the cup sit alongside a 1-2 win at Internacional in that five-match stretch. They have scored six goals and conceded four across those fixtures.

LDU de Quito have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Guayaquil City in the Ecuadorian Serie A on May 2. Before that, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lanús in the Copa Libertadores on April 28. A 1-0 loss to Emelec, a goalless draw with Aucas, and a 0-2 win at Independiente del Valle complete the run. They have scored two goals and conceded three across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

MIR Last match UNI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win LDU de Quito 2 - 0 Mirassol 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came earlier in this Copa Libertadores group stage. LDU de Quito won that fixture 2-0 at home on April 15, 2026. With just one match in the dataset, the head-to-head record stands entirely in the Ecuadorian side's favour.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Libertadores, LDU de Quito lead the table in first place, while Mirassol sit third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs LDU de Quito today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: