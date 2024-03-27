Millonarios vs Santa Fe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Primera A match between Millonarios and Santa Fe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Santa Fe travels to the Estadio El Campin as they lock horns with a stumbling Millonarios in an intriguing clash in the Primera A.

Millonarios are in the bottom half of the table with 13 points from 13 games as they have lost thrice and drawn two times in their previous five outings.

Santa Fe, on the other hand, are just two points off the summit of the table with 24 points from 13 games.

Millonarios vs Santa Fe kick-off time

Date: March 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:20 pm ET / 6:20 pm PT Venue: Estadio El Campin

Millonarios and Santa Fe will square off at the Estadio El Campin on March 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:20 pm ET / 6:20 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Millonarios vs Santa Fe online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Millonarios and Santa Fe will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Millonarios team news

The duo of Jader Valencia and Diego Abadi are yet to recover from their respective ACL knocks ruling the pairing out of contention while centre-back Juan Pablo Vargas is out on international duty with Costa Rica.

Millonarios predicted XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha

Santa Fe team news

Santa Fe remain without any fresh injury concerns as they can field a strong eleven against Millonarios.

Hugo Rodallega has netted seven goals this season and he'll be vying to continue his goal-scoring form against Millonarios.

Santa Fe predicted XI: Espitia; Melendez, Aguero, Millan, Ortiz, Chaverra; Velasquez, D. Torres, Zuluaga; Rodallega, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mosquera, Espitia Defenders: Millan, Ramirez, Hernandez, Scarpeta, Aguero, Mosquera, Herrera, Cuero, Ortiz, Perlaza Midfielders: Velasquez, D. Torres, J. Torres, Zuluaga, Ramirez, Aristizabal Forwards: Chaverra, Castaneda, Gonzalez, Moreno, Melendez, Rodriguez, Correa, Rodallega

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Oct 2023 Santa Fe 2-3 Millonarios Primera A Clausura 11 Sept 2023 Millonarios 2-4 Santa Fe Primera A Clausura 8 May 2023 Millonarios 1-0 Santa Fe Primera A Apertura 27 Mar 2023 Santa Fe 1-2 Millonarios Primera A Apertura 1 Dec 2022 Santa Fe 1-1 Millonarios Primera A Clausura

