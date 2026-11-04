How to watch Millonarios vs America de Cali with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 17 4 Nov 2026 - 20:30

Millonarios host America de Cali in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The two sides meet at a point in the season when positions are beginning to matter, and neither club can afford a poor result.

Alberto Gamero's Millonarios sit sixth in the Clausura standings, still within reach of the leading pack but needing to string results together. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and a home game against one of the division's in-form sides presents a genuine test of where they stand.

America de Cali arrive in excellent shape. David Gonzalez's side are second in the Clausura and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 league victory over Cucuta and a 4-0 cup win over Barranquilla FC. They are playing with the confidence of a team that believes the title is within reach.

The visitors also carry momentum from the most recent meeting between these clubs. America beat Millonarios 3-1 in Cali back in April, and that result will not have been forgotten in either dressing room.

Millonarios will draw on home support and the motivation that comes with needing points. Gamero's squad has shown it can produce results, and a draw with Once Caldas and a 4-1 win over CD Jaguares in recent weeks suggest the quality is there when they perform.

This is a fixture where the gap in current form is clear, but table position and home advantage give Millonarios reason for belief. America will be looking to extend their run and apply further pressure at the top.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millonarios vs America de Cali, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

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