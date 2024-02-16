Mazatlan vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan look to reignite their campaign as they host a high-flying Chivas in the Liga MX at the Estadio El Encanto.

Mazatlan's shambolic streak of three defeats in four games ended after the home side defeated a 10-man Atlas last week. With their first win already in the bag, Mazatlan would want to continue this and grab another three points against Chivas.

The visitors are on a scintillating run of three wins on the trot as they have changed their fortunes in the past few weeks in the Clausura phase. Antonio Briseno and Victor Guzman were on the scoresheet for Chivas as they registered a crucial 2-1 victory against Juarez.

Mazatlan FC vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: February 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio El Encanto

Mazatlan and CD Guadalajara will square off at the Estadio El Encanto with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Mazatlan FC and CD Guadalajara will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

On the injury front, Mazatlan remain without Roberto Meraz (ACL) and Lucas Merolla (knee). Luis Amarilla will spearhead the host's forward line having netted four goals this season and he'll be supported by Yoel Barcenas who has three crucial assists to his name.

Mazatlan predicted XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Intriago; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

CD Guadalajara team news

The visitors will have to make do without all of Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Juan Macias and Carlos Cisneros. Leonardo Sepulveda is another name out of contention for Chivas after he was handed the marching orders late in their victory against Juarez.

Chivas will bank on Roberto Alvarado to produce the goods in front of goal having already bagged seven goal contributions this term. He'll be gearing up to displace Cade Cowell in the eleven with the latter firing blanks last time out.

CD Guadalajara predicted XI: Whalley; Sanchez, Briseno, Sepulveda, Castillo; Gutierrez, Gonzalez, Torres; Alvarado, Cisneros, Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez Midfielders: Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado Forwards: Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Sept 2023 Chivas 1-3 Mazatlan Liga MX Apertura 30 Apr 2023 Chivas 4-1 Mazatlan Liga MX Clausura 17 Dec 2022 Chivas 1-0 Mazatlan Club Friendly 6 Aug 2022 Mazatlan 2-1 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 10 Jan 2022 Chivas 3-0 Mazatlan Liga MX Clausura

