Manchester City vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City's hopes of winning the Premier League title for the fourth successive time inch closer as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad.

The Sky Blues would be wary of avoiding any last minute slip-ups if they want to get their hands on the prestigious piece of silverware once again. With Arsenal and City tipped to fight for the crown until the last minute of the 2023/24 PL campaign, Pep Guardiola would be hoping to see another illustrious performance from his side at the Etihad.

Wolves, on the other hand, defeated Guardiola's men when the two sides clashed at the Molineux Stadium. The visitors are on a shambolic run of form in the league though with three defeats in their previous five outings as they look to turn around their fortunes against City.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, and NBC in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will bank on Stefan Ortega to deputise between the sticks in Ederson's absence with the Brazilian shot-stopper picking up a shoulder injury against Forest last weekend.

Ruben Dias joined Phil Foden in the treatment room with the pair suffering from illness but they would be vying to return to the eleven with the former returning to the heart of City's defence and the latter proceeding to feature in City's forward battery.

Guardiola could replace Julian Alvarez in the eleven with the Argentine currently struggling for form and 21-goal man Erling Haaland returning to full fitness after a minor muscle problem.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Wolverhampton team news

Wolves have multiple injury concerns heading into the clash against the reigning champions.

The pair of Leon Chiwone and Craig Dawson are ruled out for the remainder of the PL campaign with the former healing from an ankle injury and the latter nursing a groin issue.

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto is also in the treatment room having picked up a hamstring injury.

The likes of Santiago Bueno (thigh), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee), and Noha Lemina (thigh) are doubtful for the fixture with their situation tipped to be assessed closer to kick-off at Etihad.

Tommy Doyle will be another absentee for Wolves as the Manchester City loanee is eligible to feature against his parent club.

Hwang Hee-Chan scored the winner for Wolves in the reverse fixture as the forward looks to add to his tally of 11 goals this season at the Etihad on Saturday.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Toti; Doherty, Lemina, Gomes, Traore, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Sept 2023 Wolves 2-1 Manchester City Premier League 22 Jan 2023 Manchester City 3-0 Wolves P remier League 17 Sept 2022 Wolves 0-3 Manchester City P remier League 12 May 2022 Wolves 1-5 Manchester City P remier League 11 Dec 2021 Manchester City 1-0 Wolves P remier League

