Man City vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Manchester City are set to host Brighton in their upcoming Premier League fixture.
Pep Guardiola's men are currently third in the table with six wins and two losses from eight matches. They have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, losing to Arsenal in their most recent game before the international break.
Brighton are winless in their last four games in all competitions, drawing two and losing two. Roberto de Zerbi's side is currently sixth in the table with five wins from eight games. They have scored 21 league goals so far, the most by any side in the competition so far.
Man City vs Brighton kick-off time
|Date:
|October 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 am EDT
|Venue:
|Etihad Stadium
The game between Man City and Brighton will be played on October 21, 2023 at 10:00 am EDT in Etihad Stadium, home of Man City.
How to watch Man City vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via fuboTV, Sling TV, USA Network and UNIVERSO.
Team news & squads
Man City team news
City have just one injury concern with midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne, unavailable for selection after picking up a long-term injury.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Ake, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Lewis
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Phillips, Bernardo, Foden, Kovacic, Nunes
|Forwards:
|Doku, Haaland, Alvarez, Grealish
Brighton team news
Brighton have a couple of injury concerns of their own. Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder are dealing with injuries that will keep them out for an extended period. Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma are uncertain as well.
Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Lallana, Gilmour; March, Fati, Mitoma; Pedro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
|Defenders:
|Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati
Head-to-Head Record
Man City have won two of their last three games against Brighton with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/5/23
|Brighton 1-1 Man City
|Premier League
|22/10/22
|Man City 3-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|21/4/22
|Man City 3-0 Brighton
|Premier League