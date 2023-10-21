Man City vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City are set to host Brighton in their upcoming Premier League fixture.

Pep Guardiola's men are currently third in the table with six wins and two losses from eight matches. They have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, losing to Arsenal in their most recent game before the international break.

Brighton are winless in their last four games in all competitions, drawing two and losing two. Roberto de Zerbi's side is currently sixth in the table with five wins from eight games. They have scored 21 league goals so far, the most by any side in the competition so far.

Man City vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am EDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Man City vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via fuboTV, Sling TV, USA Network and UNIVERSO.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

City have just one injury concern with midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne, unavailable for selection after picking up a long-term injury.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Ake, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Bernardo, Foden, Kovacic, Nunes Forwards: Doku, Haaland, Alvarez, Grealish

Brighton team news

Brighton have a couple of injury concerns of their own. Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder are dealing with injuries that will keep them out for an extended period. Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma are uncertain as well.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Lallana, Gilmour; March, Fati, Mitoma; Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

Man City have won two of their last three games against Brighton with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.

Date Match Competition 25/5/23 Brighton 1-1 Man City Premier League 22/10/22 Man City 3-1 Brighton Premier League 21/4/22 Man City 3-0 Brighton Premier League

