How to watch Mallorca vs Castellon with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Mallorca host Castellon at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma in a Segunda Division fixture between sixth and second in the table.

Luis Garcia's side have been hard to beat. They are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, though three of those ended in draws.

The most recent was a goalless draw with Tenerife on November 21. Before that, Mallorca won 3-1 at Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, and they have shown they can score, as the 3-3 draw with Cordoba proved.

Castellon arrive in strong form under Pablo Hernandez. They beat Eldense 2-0 on November 21 and have won four of their last five.

The visitors have been miserly at the back, conceding just once in that run. That makes the task of finding a way through a Castellon side sitting second a demanding one for Mallorca.

The contrast between a home side hunting a win and an in-form visitor sets this up as a useful test of Mallorca's promotion credentials.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Mallorca vs Castellon is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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