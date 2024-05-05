Liverpool vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool look to avenge their much-talked-about defeat against Tottenham Hotspur early on in the season as the two heavyweights lock horns once again at Anfield on Sunday in a marquee Premier League encounter

Jurgen Klopp's fairytale ending has fallen short of expectations with the Reds being dumped out of the Europa League and the Premier League race in a matter of two weeks. While Liverpool isn't mathematically out of contention for winning the title, Arsenal and Man City are both looking strong with the title tipped to fall in the hands of either of the two. With Klopp managing the Reds for the penultimate time at Anfield, the German grandmaster would be vying to make it a spectacular watch for Liverpool's faithful.

Tottenham Hotspur's end to their first campaign under Ange Postecoglou has been nothing short of disastrous with the Lillywhites currently embarking on a losing streak stretching to four games in the league. With Spurs looking for some crucial points at the end, the clash at Anfield could be the perfect opportunity to garner some momentum.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT Venue: Anfield

Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the iconic Anfield on May 5, 2024. The kick-off for the two sides is scheduled for 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Liverpool and Tottenham will be available to watch on Fubo, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Klopp's roster has been plagued with injury issues throughout the campaign with Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara, and Joel Matip tipped to return next season.

The biggest question shrouding the Reds' lineup would be the presence of Virgil Van Dijk with the Dutch wall reportedly missing out on training with Klopp's side and the centre-back could miss this fixture against Spurs.

Liverpool would be bolstered by the return of Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota but the game could come too soon for the Portuguese forward.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Clark, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Tottenham team news

Tottenham Hotspurs will miss the services of Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Timo Werner (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee), Ben Davies (calf), and Fraser Forster (foot) with all of them nursing injuries.

James Maddison would be aiming to wrap up the campaign on a high having contributed 11 goals this season after a summer move from the relegated Leicester City.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Sept 2023 Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool Premier League 30 Apr 2023 Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham P remier League 6 Nov 2022 T ottenham 1-2 Liverpool P remier League 8 May 2022 Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham P remier League 19 Dec 2021 T ottenham 2-2 Liverpool P remier League

