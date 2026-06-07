Today's game between Liechtenstein and Cyprus will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Liechtenstein vs Cyprus is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Liechtenstein and Cyprus meet in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture to take stock ahead of their next competitive cycle.

Liechtenstein arrive having endured a difficult run of results. A 7-0 defeat to Belgium in World Cup qualification last November was a low point, and a 4-1 loss to Aruba in March did little to lift the mood. Their only bright spot across the last five games was a 1-0 win away at Tanzania, a result that stood out against an otherwise bleak stretch.

Cyprus carry more encouragement into this fixture. A 3-2 victory over Moldova in late March was their most recent outing, and they also recorded a 4-0 win over San Marino in World Cup qualifying back in October. That said, defeats to Belarus, Estonia, and Austria in the same period show a side that remains inconsistent.

Neither team qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which gives this friendly added weight as both coaching staffs look to assess their squads and set a direction for the months ahead.

For Liechtenstein, a home friendly represents a chance to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in a while. Cyprus will be looking to build on their win over Moldova and carry some momentum into the summer.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Liechtenstein vs Cyprus, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Cyprus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Liechtenstein ahead of this fixture. No coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage. The situation is the same for Cyprus, with no squad or personnel information released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Form

Liechtenstein have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to Aruba in March, while their only win in that period came away at Tanzania with a 1-0 scoreline. Defeats to Belgium (7-0) and Wales (1-0) in World Cup qualification last November, and a 2-1 loss to Montenegro in October, complete a difficult run. Liechtenstein have scored three goals and conceded 13 across those five outings.

Cyprus have won two and lost three of their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 win over Moldova on March 30, and they also beat San Marino 4-0 in World Cup qualifying in October 2025. Their three defeats in that stretch came against Belarus (0-1), Estonia (2-4), and Austria (0-2). Cyprus scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Liechtenstein vs Cyprus in the provided match information. Historical meeting records between the two sides have not been supplied for this fixture.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liechtenstein vs Cyprus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: