Today's game between Libertad and Independiente del Valle will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Libertad vs Independiente del Valle are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect in the United States.

Libertad host Independiente del Valle in Group H of the Copa Libertadores, with both Paraguayan and Ecuadorian football's continental ambitions on the line.

Libertad arrive at this fixture in uncertain form. Three defeats from their last five matches, including back-to-back Copa Libertadores losses to Universidad Central and Rosario Central, have left them sitting fourth in the group and under real pressure to perform.

A 3-0 domestic defeat to Rubio Nu compounded a difficult stretch, though they did manage to recover with a 3-2 win over Olimpia in the División Profesional last weekend, showing there is still fight in the squad.

Independiente del Valle, by contrast, come into this match as the group leaders and in strong form. Four wins from their last five fixtures, with victories in both domestic and continental competition, underline their quality.

The Ecuadorians beat Universidad Central 3-1 in the Copa Libertadores in their most recent continental outing, and they have been clinical in front of goal across all competitions this month.

With Independiente del Valle sitting top of Group H and Libertad rooted to the bottom, the home side need a result to keep their Copa Libertadores campaign alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture.

How to watch Libertad vs Independiente del Valle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Libertad ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Independiente del Valle have also not released official team news. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the away side, and no projected XI is available at this time. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Libertad have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Olimpia in the División Profesional on April 25, but that followed a heavy 3-0 defeat to Rubio Nu four days earlier. In the Copa Libertadores specifically, they have lost both recent outings, going down 0-1 to Rosario Central and 3-1 to Universidad Central. Across those five matches, Libertad have scored eight goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that can create chances but has struggled defensively.

Independiente del Valle have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Leones del Norte in the Serie A on April 25, and they also beat Delfin 1-0 away three days prior. A 3-1 Copa Libertadores victory over Universidad Central on April 16 was another strong result. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-0 home loss to LDU de Quito in the league. Del Valle have scored nine goals and conceded four across these five games, maintaining a consistent attacking output.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Libertad and Independiente del Valle from their last five meetings. Further historical context will be added when records become available.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Libertadores, Independiente del Valle sit top in first place, while Libertad are fourth at the bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Libertad vs Independiente del Valle today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: