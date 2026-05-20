Today's game between LDU de Quito and Lanus will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for LDU de Quito vs Lanus are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling and your usual streaming service is unavailable in your current location, a VPN may allow you to access the platform from abroad. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your subscription before use.

LDU de Quito host Lanus in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides knowing that the result could shift the balance of the standings in a tight section.

The Ecuadorian side come into this fixture having won back-to-back league games, with confidence building domestically even as their continental form has been inconsistent. A 2-1 victory over Tecnico Universitario was their most recent outing, and they will need to carry that momentum into a fixture where a win is close to essential.

Lanus arrive in Quito under pressure. The Argentine club have lost their last two Copa Libertadores matches and were beaten 4-0 by Always Ready in their previous group stage outing, a result that exposed real vulnerabilities in their defensive shape.

That said, Lanus did beat LDU on their own patch earlier in the group stage, winning 1-0 in Buenos Aires in late April. That result gives them belief that they can take something from this reverse fixture, even on unfamiliar ground.

LDU will point to home advantage and the altitude of Quito as factors in their favour. They have a record of making life difficult for visiting South American sides and will look to press from the front and exploit any hesitancy in the Lanus backline.

This is a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture with real stakes. A win for LDU would strengthen their grip on qualification, while Lanus need a positive result to keep their last-16 hopes alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch LDU de Quito vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

LDU de Quito have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club's squad news becomes available.

Lanus are similarly without confirmed team news, with no injury list or projected XI currently available. Further information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

LDU de Quito have won three of their last five matches, with their two defeats both coming in the Copa Libertadores. They lost 2-0 to Mirassol and 1-0 to Lanus in the group stage, but have looked sharper in domestic competition, beating Mushuc Runa 3-1 away from home and following that with a 1-0 win over Guayaquil City. Their most recent result, a 2-1 victory over Tecnico Universitario, makes it back-to-back wins heading into this fixture.

Lanus have struggled badly for form, picking up just one win from their last five matches. That win came against LDU in the Copa Libertadores, but since then they have drawn twice in the Liga Profesional and suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat to Always Ready. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors, and they have scored just one goal across their last four games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Lanus at home in the Copa Libertadores in April 2026, giving the Argentine side a narrow advantage heading into this return leg. The two clubs also met in the Copa Sudamericana in 2024, with Lanus winning the second leg 3-1 after LDU had taken a 2-1 victory in the first. Across the four most recent competitive meetings, Lanus hold a clear edge, though LDU's sole standout result in this series was a 4-0 home win in the 2009 Copa Sudamericana.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Libertadores, Lanus currently sit second while LDU de Quito are third, meaning the home side need a win to close the gap and improve their qualification prospects.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LDU de Quito vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: