Today's game between Lanus and Mirassol will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lanus vs Mirassol are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Lanus host Mirassol in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, a fixture that carries real weight for the Argentine side as they fight to keep their last-16 hopes intact.

Mauricio Pellegrino's men arrive at this match in poor form. Three defeats from their last five games, including a 4-0 loss to Always Ready and a 2-0 reverse against LDU de Quito, have left Lanus under serious pressure in the group standings.

Their only bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-0 home win over LDU in late April, a result that now feels distant given what has followed. Lanus have scored just one goal across their last four matches, and that attacking drought makes their task against a confident Mirassol side all the more difficult.

Mirassol arrive as group leaders and in a different frame of mind entirely. Rafael Guanaes' side have won three of their last five matches and showed real continental composure in back-to-back Copa Libertadores victories over LDU de Quito and Always Ready earlier in the group stage.

The Brazilian club are also managing a demanding schedule on two fronts. A 1-0 Serie A win over Fluminense on May 23 was their most recent result, a positive return that will have done confidence no harm ahead of this trip to Argentina.

Mirassol beat Lanus 1-0 in the reverse fixture in April, meaning they hold the head-to-head advantage coming into this match and will look to consolidate their position at the top of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Lanus vs Mirassol, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lanus vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lanus coach Mauricio Pellegrino has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Mirassol manager Rafael Guanaes is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions going into the match. No probable lineup has been named for the away side, and further team news is expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Lanus have taken just one win from their last five matches, a run that has left them in a difficult position in the group. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to LDU de Quito on May 21, which followed a 2-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional on May 10. Before that, a heavy 4-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Always Ready on May 6 exposed real vulnerabilities. A 0-0 draw with Deportivo Riestra and a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito complete the five-match sequence. Lanus scored just one goal and conceded eight across that run, a record that underlines the scale of their current problems.

Mirassol's recent form tells a contrasting story. They have won three of their last five matches and arrive in Argentina with genuine momentum. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Fluminense on May 23, which followed a 1-2 Copa Libertadores victory over Always Ready on May 20. A 3-1 league defeat to Atletico MG on May 16 was a setback, but wins over Red Bull Bragantino and a draw with Chapecoense AF also feature in the sequence. Mirassol have scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their continental performances standing out as particularly disciplined.





Head-to-Head Record

LAN Last match MIR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Mirassol 1 - 0 Lanus 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these sides in the provided dataset took place on April 8, 2026, when Mirassol hosted Lanus in the Copa Libertadores and won 1-0. That result gives the Brazilian club the head-to-head advantage as the two sides prepare to meet again in the same competition.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Libertadores, Mirassol sit first while Lanus are third, meaning the home side must close a gap on the group leaders with this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lanus vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: